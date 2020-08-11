American Express Canada and Air Canada expand partnership to offer enhanced Card benefits with the transformed Aeroplan program

Redesigned Aeroplan Card suite will combine Air Canada travel benefits with elevated travel experiences, enhanced rewards and world-class customer service from American Express

TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, following Air Canada's unveiling of the transformed Aeroplan program, American Express Canada is pleased to confirm it will be continuing its long-standing partnership with the loyalty program and launching a newly redesigned suite of Aeroplan Cards.

Existing American Express AeroplanPlus Cardmembers will soon receive details of the new and improved Card products, which will include enhanced earn rates and premium benefits to elevate travel experiences. These new features will be available on eligible American Express Aeroplan Cards when the new Aeroplan program officially launches on November 8, 2020.

"We are very excited to be deepening our partnership with Air Canada," says Megan McKee Vice President & General Manager, Consumer Products and Partnerships at American Express Canada. "With the re-launch of our co-branded Aeroplan Cards, we are harnessing the power of both brands to provide enhanced benefits that will offer even more value to our Cardmembers."

Starting November 8, 2020, new and existing eligible Aeroplan Cardmembers will have access to improved Air Canada travel benefits, including:

Annual Worldwide Companion Pass : Eligible Cardmembers can receive one Annual Worldwide Companion Pass when they spend $25,000 on eligible purchases prior to their Card anniversary date that entitles them to buy an accompanying Air Canada economy class ticket at a fixed base fare from $99 - $599 (plus taxes, fees, surcharges, and charges).





: Eligible Cardmembers can receive one Annual Worldwide Companion Pass when they spend on eligible purchases prior to their Card anniversary date that entitles them to buy an accompanying Air Canada economy class ticket at a fixed base fare from - (plus taxes, fees, surcharges, and charges). Maple Leaf Lounge TM * Access: Eligible Cardmembers can enjoy access to Maple Leaf Lounges in North America and the Air Canada Café, with a same day ticket on a departing Air Canada or Star Alliance flight.





Eligible Cardmembers can enjoy access to Maple Leaf Lounges in and the Air Canada Café, with a same day ticket on a departing Air Canada or flight. Status Qualification Boost: Cardmembers can earn 1,000 Status Qualifying Miles and 1 Status Qualifying Segment for every $5,000 or $10,000 (depending on the Card) in eligible net purchases charged to their Card.





Cardmembers can earn 1,000 Status Qualifying Miles and 1 Status Qualifying Segment for every or (depending on the Card) in eligible net purchases charged to their Card. Free First Checked Bag: Cardmembers can enjoy a free first checked bag (up to 23kg/50lb) for you and up to eight companions traveling on the same reservation with Air Canada.

The enhanced partnership with Air Canada will allow American Express to continue to expand its leadership in the premium card landscape. In addition to the new Air Canada travel benefits, the new suite of consumer and business Cards will also feature benefits available exclusively to American Express Cardmembers, like access to entertainment, experiences and tailored offers at top retailers through Front of the Line,® Amex® Experiences and Amex Offers*.

American Express will continue to be the only Aeroplan issuing partner to offer Aeroplan Corporate Cards.

The company will reveal additional details about its new Aeroplan suite of products in the coming weeks. For existing Aeroplan Cardmembers, Aeroplan Miles balances will be automatically honoured as Aeroplan points on a one-to-one basis when the transformed Aeroplan program launches on November 8, 2020. In the interim, members may continue to earn and redeem Aeroplan Miles, and enjoy Cardmember benefits as usual.

For more information about existing American Express Aeroplan Rewards Cards visit americanexpress.ca/aeroplan.

For more information on the new Aeroplan program benefits, visit the Air Canada website: aircanada.com/aeroplan.

