American Express Cardmembers receive early access to a wide selection of FORMULA 1 AWS GRAND PRIX DU CANADA 2024 tickets with exclusive on-site benefits, making fandom even better when you're with American Express.

TORONTO, April 10, 2024 /CNW/ - American Express and Formula 1® recently entered a multi-year partnership, making American Express the Official Payments Partner of F1® in the Americas, which includes the FORMULA 1 AWS GRAND PRIX DU CANADA 2024 on June 7, 8, 9, 2024 in Montreal. Early access to a wide selection of event tickets starts today at 10:00am ET.

"Globally, F1® fandom and the willingness to travel for an epic Grand Prix experience continues to rise in popularity," said Vanessa Crooker, Vice President of Brand, Partnerships and Lifestyle Benefits at American Express Canada. "One of our top priorities is to offer unique access and experiences for our Members and bringing American Express benefits to the FORMULA 1 AWS GRAND PRIX DU CANADA 2024 helps us do just that."

According to recent research from Amex Trendex1 and the American Express Travel® 2024 Global Travel Trends Report2, this testament rings true for many Canadians:

On average, nearly one third (29%) of Canadians attend a sporting event 2-3 times per year 1

More than 1-in-3 (35%) are interested in travelling specifically for a sporting event like F1® in 2024, one of the most popular destination sporting events cited by Canadians 2

One third (33%) want more out of their live sporting event experience, and are likely to purchase a live sporting event ticket that includes exclusive additional access to things like meets & greets, preferred seats, lounge access, etc. in 20241

American Express Cardmembers will have early access to purchase from a selection of various tickets for this race. Details include:

Early Access Timing: April 10, 2024 , at 10:00am ET until April 16, 2024 , at 11:59pm ET

, at until , at Event Date : June 7-9, 2024

: Location: Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve TM , Montréal, Quebec

Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve , Montréal, TICKETS AVAILABLE: 3-day tickets: Grandstand 16, 32, or 24 CGV Terrace General Admission T&Cs: Tickets are limited. Subject to availability.



During race weekend, American Express Cardmembers can receive additional on-site benefits, including many yet to be unveiled:

Trackside Lounge: For American Express Cardmembers wanting to get closer to the action, a trackside lounge will provide guests with a view of the starting grid and podium. Subject to availability.

For American Express Cardmembers wanting to get closer to the action, a trackside lounge will provide guests with a view of the starting grid and podium. Subject to availability. Amex Race Radios: Radios providing live commentary from F1® TV will be distributed from branded locations across the race site to give Cardmembers the chance to keep up with the latest developments during race weekend.

Additionally, Cardmembers and the public have access to the F1® Fan Zone, featuring unique activations, photo opportunities and more.

For additional information on the FORMULA 1 AWS GRAND PRIX DU CANADA 2024 pre-sale for American Express Cardmembers visit: https://gpcanada.ca/en/american-express-amex-en/

AMEX TRENDEX METHODOLOGY1

This Morning Consult poll was conducted between December 6 – December 20, 2023, among a sample of 2001 US Adults, 1005 Australia Adults, 1000 Canada and UK Adults, 1003 Japan Adults, 1002 Mexico Adults and 772 India Adults who have at least a $50k+ income equivalent and typically travel at least once a year. The interviews were conducted online. Results from the full survey have a margin of error of plus or minus 2-4 percentage points. Some geographies may be weighted with fewer variables depending on local census data availability.

GLOBAL TRAVEL TRENDS SURVEY METHODOLOGY2

This poll was conducted between January 31 – February 8, 2024 among a sample of 2,005 US Adults, 1,007 Australia Adults, 1,002 Canada and UK Adults, 1,002 Japan Adults, 1,006 Mexico Adults and 1,005 India Adults who have at least a $50k+ income equivalent and typically travel at least once a year. The interviews were conducted online. Results from the full survey have a margin of error of plus or minus 2-4 percentage points. Some geographies may be weighted with fewer variables depending on local census data availability.

About American Express in Canada

American Express is a global services company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. American Express was established in Canada in 1853 and offers a variety of consumer and business products. Learn more at americanexpress.ca and connect with us on Facebook, X, Instagram, and YouTube.

ABOUT FORMULA 1®

Formula 1® racing began in 1950 and is the world's most prestigious motor racing competition, as well as the world's most popular annual sporting series. Formula One World Championship Limited is part of Formula 1® and holds the exclusive commercial rights to the FIA Formula One World Championship™. Formula 1® is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation (NASDAQ: LSXMA, LSXMB, LSXMK, BATRA, BATRK, FWONA, FWONK) attributed to the Formula One Group tracking stock. The F1 logo, F1 FORMULA 1 logo, FORMULA 1, F1, FIA FORMULA ONE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP, GRAND PRIX, PADDOCK CLUB and related marks are trademarks of Formula One Licensing BV, a Formula 1 company. All rights reserved.

