AME Welcomes Keerit Jutla as New President & CEO

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - The Association for Mineral Exploration ("AME" or the "Association") announces the appointment of Keerit Jutla as President & Chief Executive Officer, effective September 18, 2023.

Mr. Jutla is a lawyer with a decade of experience in the natural resource sector, working with and acting for both mining companies and First Nations. Mr. Jutla is passionate about responsible natural resource development and brings with him a depth of knowledge and a unique perspective on the opportunities and challenges facing the entire spectrum of mineral exploration and development.

"With his in-depth experience and holistic approach to natural resource development in British Columbia, Mr. Jutla brings to AME an ability to consider legal, political, social, economic, and financial perspectives," said Jill Tsolinas, Chair of the AME Board of Directors. "Mr. Jutla is well supported by AME's Board, staff and committees, a diverse group with deep industry expertise and decades of experience. Welcome to the AME team, Keerit."

Prior to joining AME, Mr. Jutla spent two years with the BC Provincial government at the Environmental Assessment Office and the Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation, where he focused on promoting permit efficiency for mineral exploration projects and operationalizing the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act, striving to build permitting certainty to both companies and First Nations.

Mr. Jutla has also practiced regulatory and Aboriginal law across a variety of industries, including oil and gas, oil sands, pipelines, LNG and mining. Over his career, he has assisted companies and First Nations to develop impact benefit agreements and negotiate joint venture deals and equity investment for First Nations in the natural resource sector.

"I look forward to joining the AME and applying both my legal insight and diplomacy on behalf of the industry. As we navigate the modernization of the Mineral Tenure Act, support the development of a provincial critical minerals strategy and advocate for further efficiency in the permitting process, my goal is to be an effective advocate for the mineral exploration and development sector. Key to my approach will be continued collaboration and relationship-building with AME member companies, the broader industry, First Nations and the provincial government," said Keerit Jutla.

Mr. Jutla holds a Bachelor of Arts in political science from the University of Western Ontario and a Master of Arts in political science from the University of Windsor. He completed a Master of Business Administration and Juris Doctor at the University of Alberta, with an applied focus on natural resources and Aboriginal law.

The Board of Directors thanks Ms. Kendra Johnston for her significant contributions as AME President & CEO over the past four years, and to Ms. Jessica Van Den Akker for stepping into the role of Acting President & CEO in June 2023.

The Association for Mineral Exploration (AME) is the lead association for the mineral exploration and development industry based in British Columbia. Established in 1912, AME represents, advocates and promotes the interests of almost 5,000 members who are engaged in mineral exploration and development in BC and globally. AME encourages a safe, economically strong and environmentally responsible industry by providing clear initiatives, policies, events and tools to support its membership in delivering responsible projects that advance reconciliation and provide benefit to all British Columbians.

SOURCE Association for Mineral Exploration - AME

For further information: AME Contact: Kylie Williams, Director, Communications and Member Relations, [email protected], 778.836.9850