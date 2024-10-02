AME Roundup 2025 Registration Now Open: Join Us to Explore How We Are 'Securing Our Future'

January 20 – 23, 2025: Vancouver Convention Centre East

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Registration for the annual AME Roundup conference is now open! AME Roundup returns to the Vancouver Convention Centre East from January 20 to 23, 2025, where the mineral exploration industry will explore how we are Securing Our Future, the theme unifying the conference content over the four days.

"We are on the cusp of an exciting era for mineral exploration, where society needs prospectors and explorers to discover the mines of tomorrow. AME Roundup 2025 will showcase BC as a global centre of excellence in mining with the experience, knowledge, and geology to prove it," said Keerit Jutla, AME President and CEO. "We express special thanks to our returning Patron Sponsor, Teck Resources Limited and Platinum Sponsor, Newmont. The support and leadership of all of our sponsors enables us to make AME Roundup a reality for thousands of attendees from around the world. AME Roundup 2025 will highlight the strategies that will secure our collective future, from critical minerals and permitting efficiency to Indigenous engagement and workforce diversity. Our new session, 'Policy & Politics: The Future of Exploration' will shed light on political dynamics transforming the landscape for mineral exploration and mining and bring together players who are eager to understand and influence the powerful forces that impact our sector."

AME Roundup 2025: Securing Our Future

AME Roundup 2025 will bring together geoscientists, prospectors, financiers, investors, suppliers, governments, and Indigenous partners from across the globe to engage in meaningful dialogue on how the mineral exploration and mining industry will secure our future through:

Supporting our critical minerals industry from discovery to distribution, showcasing how critical minerals, such as copper, nickel, and silver, are driving the green energy transition.

showcasing how critical minerals, such as copper, nickel, and silver, are driving the green energy transition. Promoting regulatory and permitting efficiency, hosting discussions around regulatory and permitting processes that best attract investment and ensure timely project development.

hosting discussions around regulatory and permitting processes that best attract investment and ensure timely project development. Economic reconciliation and Indigenous engagement, highlighting the importance of building respectful, mutually beneficial partnerships with Indigenous communities to advance economic reconciliation.

highlighting the importance of building respectful, mutually beneficial partnerships with Indigenous communities to advance economic reconciliation. Human capital development and workforce diversity, focusing on attracting, developing, and retaining a diverse workforce well into the future.

focusing on attracting, developing, and retaining a diverse workforce well into the future. Technological innovation and industry transformation, exploring how digital, automated, and data-driven technologies are revolutionizing mineral exploration, improving safety, and minimizing environmental impact.

In-Person Learning, Networking, and Exploration

AME Roundup 2025 will feature an exciting lineup of sessions and events. These include:

Discovery Day: AME's free, family-focused event returns on Sunday, January 19, 2025 , offering a hands-on, interactive experience for the public to explore earth sciences, mineral exploration, and mining. This year's Discovery Day will boast an even larger space with more activities for the family.

AME's free, family-focused event returns on , offering a hands-on, interactive experience for the public to explore earth sciences, mineral exploration, and mining. This year's Discovery Day will boast an even larger space with more activities for the family. Policy and Politics: The Future of Exploration : A new session focused on the policies and political dynamics shaping mineral exploration in BC. This high-profile gathering will bring together industry leaders, policymakers, and stakeholders who are eager to understand and influence the forces that impact our sector, including a unique international keynote.

: A new session focused on the policies and political dynamics shaping mineral exploration in BC. This high-profile gathering will bring together industry leaders, policymakers, and stakeholders who are eager to understand and influence the forces that impact our sector, including a unique international keynote. Reconciliation Breakfast and The Gathering Place: Special events dedicated to advancing reconciliation and fostering partnerships with Indigenous communities.

Special events dedicated to advancing reconciliation and fostering partnerships with Indigenous communities. AME Awards Gala: Hosted by Lana Eagle , Indigenous Relations Strategist, join us on Wednesday, January 22 for our annual AME Awards Gala to recognize the achievements and contributions of individuals and teams in the mineral resource, investment, and mineral exploration industry.

New Registration Offers for 2025

Take advantage of exclusive registration offers and experience everything AME Roundup has to offer:

$50 All-Access Thursday Pass: Enjoy full conference access on Thursday, January 23, 2025 , for just $50!

Enjoy full conference access on , for just $50! Lower Student Rates: Students can now access the full conference at a discounted rate starting at $50 .

Students can now access the full conference at a discounted rate starting at . Early Bird Rates: Register before December 6, 2024 , to enjoy Early Bird pricing. Early Bird rates remain the same price as 2024 rates.

Register Today

For more information on registration, pricing, and program details, visit https://roundup.amebc.ca/ or follow our social media channels:

X (Twitter): @AMEroundup

Instagram: @ameroundup

LinkedIn: @ame-roundup

For registration assistance or general information about the conference and our programs, please contact AME Roundup Event Registration:

For media inquiries and media passes, contact Morgan Murphy:

#AMERoundup2025

About AME

AME is the lead association for the mineral exploration and development industry based in British Columbia. Established in 1912, AME represents, advocates and promotes the interests of more than 5,000 members who are engaged in mineral exploration and development in BC and globally. AME encourages a safe, economically strong and environmentally responsible industry by providing clear initiatives, policies, events and tools to support its membership in delivering responsible projects that advance reconciliation and provide benefit to all British Columbians.

About AME Roundup

AME Roundup is the premier conference for the global mineral exploration industry. It is held annually in Vancouver, on the traditional territories of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Sḵwx̱wú7mesh (Squamish) and səlilwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh) First Nations and attended by thousands of participants, including geoscientists, prospectors, financiers, investors, suppliers, governments and Indigenous partners from around the world. Featuring the latest geoscience knowledge, high-grade rock samples and mineralized drill core, AME Roundup provides attendees with opportunities to learn and share the latest tools, technologies and techniques. AME Roundup is where deals are made, talent is discovered, and trends are set.

SOURCE Association for Mineral Exploration - AME