AME RELEASES "WHAT WE HEARD" REPORT

VANCOUVER, BC, July 24, 2024 /CNW/ - The Association for Mineral Exploration (AME) is pleased to announce the release of its comprehensive "What We Heard" report, summarizing the recent engagement with members, Indigenous groups and stakeholders on the impacts of the Mineral Tenure Act (MTA) modernization process on the mineral exploration and mining industries.

The report comes in response to the B.C. government's initiative to update the MTA and Mineral Tenure Online (MTO) systems following the decision of Justice Ross in Gitxaala v British Columbia. While AME acknowledges the need for a consultation standard in any new system, it expresses concern over the provincial government's limited engagement to date with the mineral exploration industry.

Although we support government's intent to separate the duty to consult on a mineral claims framework as per Justice Ross' decision from longer-term modernization of the MTA, government has provided an inadequate window of less than two weeks to comment on timelines that could have an effect on our members' livelihoods.

"The discovery and development of critical minerals are of paramount importance to our economy," said Keerit Jutla, President & CEO, AME. "Given the government's Critical Minerals Strategy, it is crucial that the government actively supports the initial stages of this process, ensuring fairness for independent prospectors and exploration companies."

The report details the feedback received during a comprehensive consultation process conducted by AME over a three-month period. This process included multiple sessions across B.C., an online survey, and one-on-one meetings with members. The feedback was diverse and insightful, with members identifying numerous issues and proposing solutions to ensure that exploration is supported and incentivized.

AME urges the government to support the future mineral exploration and mining sector by considering the feedback and suggestions provided by its members during the consultation process. "We believe that the government's active engagement with mineral explorers is vital to the successful modernization of the MTA," added Jutla.

The full report is available to the public, government, and stakeholders, and AME looks forward to continued dialogue and collaboration with all parties involved in the MTA modernization process.

