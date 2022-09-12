AME Appoints Vice President, Policy and Advocacy

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - The Association for Mineral Exploration ("AME" or the "Association") is pleased to announce the appointment of Jonathan Buchanan as Vice President, Policy and Advocacy.

Mr. Buchanan will be responsible for advancing policy initiatives that impact mineral exploration and development. These initiatives are wide-ranging and include permitting, reconciliation, land access and use, geoscience, and financial incentives among many other topics. Mr. Buchanan will also help drive AME's three-year strategic work plan by ensuring the annual work plans are completed and members are kept informed.

Mr. Buchanan has 20 years of public affairs experience, including 17 years collaborating with BC's diverse mineral exploration and development sector through increasing roles and responsibilities at AME. He is a focused, thoughtful, and inclusive leader with demonstrated results in communications, finance, land access and use, health and safety, and many other initiatives related to mineral exploration and development. Mr. Buchanan is an active participant on the BC Technical and Research Committee on Reclamation, where he served as Chair in 2015 and 2016, and he sits on various industry committees and task groups. He graduated with a BA in Geography from The University of British Columbia and is a graduate of the Strategic Leadership program at Royal Roads.

The Association for Mineral Exploration's (AME) President and CEO, Kendra Johnston, commented:

"On behalf of AME's Board of Directors and Staff, I would like to congratulate Jonathan on his appointment as AME's Vice President, Policy and Advocacy. Jonathan brings an extensive knowledge and understanding of AME, our diverse membership, and the issues facing our industry to this role. He embodies AME's core values and is a passionate ambassador for sustainable and responsible mineral exploration and development. Jonathan has contributed greatly to the success of the Association over the past 17 years. I look forward to seeing many more successes from Jonathan in his new role. Congratulations, Jonathan."

About AME

AME is the lead association for the mineral exploration and development industry based in British Columbia. Established in 1912, AME represents, advocates and promotes the interests of almost 5,000 members who are engaged in mineral exploration and development in BC and globally. AME encourages a safe, economically strong and environmentally responsible industry by providing clear initiatives, policies, events and tools to support its membership in delivering responsible projects that advance reconciliation and provide benefit to all British Columbians.

SOURCE Association for Mineral Exploration - AME

For further information: AME Contact: Kylie Williams, Director, Communications & Member Relations, AME, [email protected], 778-836-9850