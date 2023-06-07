AME APPOINTS ACTING PRESIDENT & CEO

VANCOUVER, BC, June 7, 2023 /CNW/ - The Association for Mineral Exploration ("AME" or the "Association") announces the appointment of Jessica Van Den Akker an Executive Director of AME, as Acting President & CEO, effective June 7, 2023, and thanks Kendra Johnston for her leadership over the past four years.

"On behalf of AME's Board of Directors, I thank Jessica for stepping into the role of AME's Acting President & CEO to assist with the transition," stated Jill Tsolinas, Chair of the AME Board of Directors. "Jessica brings a strong understanding of the mineral exploration and development industry with nearly 20 years of experience in the junior resource sector."

Ms. Van Den Akker is a Chartered Professional Accountant with senior leadership experience including serving as Chief Financial Officer and Board Director for several junior issuers. Working with BC, Canadian and international exploration companies has given her in-depth knowledge of the complex challenges junior exploration companies face. Ms. Van Den Akker served as AME's Treasurer between 2019 and 2023, and joined the Board and Executive Committee in 2023. In addition, she serves on the membership committee of the Chartered Professional Accountants of BC and works with various charities.

Ms. Van Den Akker replaces outgoing President & CEO Kendra Johnston, who, during her tenure at AME, guided the Association through the global COVID-19 pandemic, oversaw the delivery of Remote and Hybrid Roundup conferences and strengthened relationships with government. Ms. Johnston spearheaded the successful Our Time Is Now campaign that increased funding for regional mines offices and shortened permitting times for mineral exploration projects.

"Kendra's dedication to the Association and passion for growing an economically strong, thriving and responsible mineral exploration and mining industry in BC is unparalleled. Few are as committed to making BC a desirable destination for exploration and a centre of excellence. Ms. Johnston is leaving AME with a strong financial position, a diverse, growing membership and a high-performing team of staff and contractors to carry on the work of the Association," continued Tsolinas. "Her legacy leaves AME well positioned to face the challenges and embrace the opportunities ahead."

A search for a new permanent President & CEO is in progress. Interested candidates can find the job description on the AME website (www.amebc.ca) and are encouraged to contact Carl Kaufman, Founding Partner of KPO Search & Staffing Partners Inc. at [email protected].

The Association for Mineral Exploration (AME) is the lead association for the mineral exploration and development industry based in British Columbia. Established in 1912, AME represents, advocates and promotes the interests of almost 5,000 members who are engaged in mineral exploration and development in BC and globally. AME encourages a safe, economically strong and environmentally responsible industry by providing clear initiatives, policies, events and tools to support its membership in delivering responsible projects that advance reconciliation and provide benefit to all British Columbians.

SOURCE Association for Mineral Exploration - AME

For further information: AME Contact: Kylie Williams, Director, Communications and Member Relations, [email protected], 778.836.9850