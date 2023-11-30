AME Announces 2023 Award Recipients

The Association for Mineral Exploration recognizes mineral exploration and development leaders at the AME Awards Gala: A Celebration of Excellence to be held during AME Roundup 2024 at the Vancouver Convention Centre West on January 24, 2024.

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 30, 2023 /CNW/ - The Association for Mineral Exploration ("AME") is pleased to announce its 2023 Celebration of Excellence Award recipients. AME recognizes the recipients for their remarkable contributions, achievements, innovation and leadership in the mineral exploration and development industry in B.C. and Yukon. They will be celebrated by their friends, families and colleagues at the prestigious AME Awards Gala at the Vancouver Convention Centre West on Wednesday, January 24, 2024.

Tickets are available through AME Roundup 2024 registration at https://roundup.amebc.ca/register/. Early Bird prices are in effect until December 8, 2023.

This year's award recipients are as follows:

Jack Milton and the Fireweed Metals Team are the recipients of the 2023 AME H.H. "Spud" Huestis Award for applying a combination of progressive and innovative prospecting techniques and geoscientific technologies leading to the discovery of Boundary West and the expansion of significant mineral resources at the Macmillan Pass ("Macpass") Project, Yukon .





are the recipients of the 2023 for applying a combination of progressive and innovative prospecting techniques and geoscientific technologies leading to the discovery of Boundary West and the expansion of significant mineral resources at the Macmillan Pass ("Macpass") Project, . The Victoria Gold Finance Team – Sean Harvey , John McConnell , Marty Rendall – is recognized with the 2023 AME Murray Pezim Award for their perseverance and creativity in financing the construction of the Eagle Gold Mine, the largest gold mine in Yukon history.





is recognized with the 2023 for their perseverance and creativity in financing the construction of the Eagle Gold Mine, the largest gold mine in history. Lynda Smithard of McCue Engineering Contractors is the 2023 AME Robert R. Hedley Award recipient for Excellence in Social and Environmental Responsibility, sponsored by ERM. Lynda demonstrates leadership in contaminated land remediation and water/wastewater treatment and commitment to modelling and encouraging equity, diversity and inclusion in the mining industry. Lynda is a strong voice supporting ethical mining.





of McCue Engineering Contractors is the 2023 recipient for Excellence in Social and Environmental Responsibility, sponsored by ERM. Lynda demonstrates leadership in contaminated land remediation and water/wastewater treatment and commitment to modelling and encouraging equity, diversity and inclusion in the mining industry. Lynda is a strong voice supporting ethical mining. John McGaughey of Mira Geoscience is recognized with the 2023 AME Innovation Award for leading the development of an open-format data structure called GEOH5, an open-source documented, public, easy-to-use, vendor-neutral and permanently accessible means of storing and disseminating models, data, and metadata.





of Mira Geoscience is recognized with the 2023 for leading the development of an open-format data structure called GEOH5, an open-source documented, public, easy-to-use, vendor-neutral and permanently accessible means of storing and disseminating models, data, and metadata. The late Scott Gifford is recognized with an AME Special Tribute for his vision and dedication as a prospector and explorationist who could see the deposit-scale, property-scale, district-scale and regional-scale significance of epithermal gold-silver and porphyry copper-gold mineralization in B.C.'s Toodoggone district and for keeping exploration of the Toodoggone Camp alive and robust during times of slow exploration and mining activity and challenging market conditions.





is recognized with an for his vision and dedication as a prospector and explorationist who could see the deposit-scale, property-scale, district-scale and regional-scale significance of epithermal gold-silver and porphyry copper-gold mineralization in B.C.'s Toodoggone district and for keeping exploration of the Toodoggone Camp alive and robust during times of slow exploration and mining activity and challenging market conditions. Galore Creek Mining Corporation , the operator for a 50/50 partnership between Teck Resources Limited and Newmont Corporation, is recognized with the AME David Barr Award for its innovative approach to aviation safety and the development of a comprehensive program following Basic Aviation Risk Standards (BARS) to meet the challenges of advancing a large, high-grade copper-gold deposit in Tahltan Territory in remote northwest BC.





, the operator for a 50/50 partnership between Teck Resources Limited and Newmont Corporation, is recognized with the AME David Barr Award for its innovative approach to aviation safety and the development of a comprehensive program following Basic Aviation Risk Standards (BARS) to meet the challenges of advancing a large, high-grade copper-gold deposit in Tahltan Territory in remote northwest BC. Gerry Carlson is recognized with the AME Frank Woodside Gold Pan Award for his distinguished service to AME and the mineral exploration community in B.C. In a rewarding career spanning over 50 years, Gerry has been a staunch supporter of AME, and a strong proponent for public education and working with government to ensure a reasonable regulatory environment for mineral exploration and access to land, while also providing strong guidance to help the organization evolve and grow in line with changing socioeconomic and regulatory landscape of BC.





is recognized with the for his distinguished service to AME and the mineral exploration community in B.C. In a rewarding career spanning over 50 years, Gerry has been a staunch supporter of AME, and a strong proponent for public education and working with government to ensure a reasonable regulatory environment for mineral exploration and access to land, while also providing strong guidance to help the organization evolve and grow in line with changing socioeconomic and regulatory landscape of BC. Britannia Mine Museum and MineralsEd are each recipients of AME's Outreach Education Fund to support the public's appreciation and understanding of B.C.'s mineral exploration and development industry through the advancement of public education and community programs.





and are each recipients of to support the public's appreciation and understanding of B.C.'s mineral exploration and development industry through the advancement of public education and community programs. The AME Colin Spence Award will not be awarded for 2023.

For more information about the award recipients, download the AME 2023 Award Citations.

Jill Tsolinas, Chair of the AME Board of Directors, commented, "Each of the recipients recognized with AME Awards in 2023 has demonstrated leadership, perseverance and passion for their projects, people and our industry as a whole. On behalf of the AME Board of Directors, I congratulate this year's winners and thank them for their inspiration and contribution. Please join us to shine a spotlight on the achievements of these leaders at the Awards Gala at AME Roundup 2024."

Limited sponsorship opportunities remain for the AME Awards Gala event on Wednesday, January 24, 2024. If you want your company recognized at the event, please email [email protected].

About AME

AME is the lead association for the mineral exploration and development industry based in British Columbia. Established in 1912, AME represents, advocates and promotes the interests of members who are engaged in mineral exploration and development in B.C. and globally. AME encourages a safe, economically strong and environmentally responsible industry by providing clear initiatives, policies, events and tools to support its membership in delivering responsible projects that advance reconciliation and provide benefit to all British Columbians.

SOURCE Association for Mineral Exploration - AME

For further information: Media Contact: Morgan Murphy, Smithcom, Phone: 416-629-2143, Email: [email protected]