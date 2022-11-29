AME ANNOUNCES 2022 AWARD RECIPIENTS

The Association for Mineral Exploration recognizes leaders in mineral exploration and development at AME's Awards Gala: A Celebration of Excellence to be held at AME Roundup 2023 at the Vancouver Convention Centre on January 25, 2023.

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 29, 2022 /CNW/ - The Association for Mineral Exploration ("AME") is pleased to announce its 2022 Celebration of Excellence Award recipients. The recipients are recognized for their remarkable contributions, achievements, innovation and leadership in the mineral exploration and development industry. They will be celebrated at the prestigious AME Awards Gala to be held at the Vancouver Convention Centre West on Wednesday, January 25, 2023.

Tickets are available through AME Roundup 2023 registration at https://roundup.amebc.ca/register/.

This year's award recipients are:

is recognized with the AME Frank Woodside Gold Pan Award for her distinguished service to AME A natural relationship builder with the ability to strategically connect Indigenous groups with industry, her legacy includes The Gathering Place at AME Roundup, which celebrated its 10 year in , along with more than a decade of guidance and direction in how the industry approaches Indigenous relations and reconciliation. Britannia Mine Museum is the recipient of AME's Outreach Education Fund to support the ongoing development and growth of the Museum's programming to enhance the Earth Materials content to appeal to a wide range of visitors, educators and professionals.

For more information about the award recipients, download the AME Awards 2022 citations.

Jill Tsolinas, Chair of the AME Board of Directors, commented, "Today, on behalf of the AME Board of Directors, I congratulate the diverse group of industry leaders recognized with AME Awards in 2022. Each recipient has gone above and beyond to achieve, contribute and innovate in their mineral exploration and development specialty. I look forward to celebrating their distinguished service, leadership and contributions at the Awards Gala at AME Roundup 2023."

A limited number of sponsorship opportunities remain for the AME Awards Gala event on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. If you would like your company to be recognized at the event, please email [email protected].

About AME

AME is the lead association for the mineral exploration and development industry based in British Columbia. Established in 1912, AME represents, advocates and promotes the interests of members who are engaged in mineral exploration and development in BC and globally. AME encourages a safe, economically strong and environmentally responsible industry by providing clear initiatives, policies, events and tools to support its membership in delivering responsible projects that advance reconciliation and provide benefit to all British Columbians.

