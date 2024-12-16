TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - CIBC announced today it is expanding its longstanding relationship with Toronto Pearson and creating new opportunities to reach and support the almost 50 million travellers who annually journey through Canada's largest airport.

Whether it's people arriving to call Canada home, welcoming family members from abroad, taking off for a business venture, or embarking on the vacation of a lifetime, Toronto Pearson is a hub of ambition and a natural partner for CIBC. Our expanded partnership brings with it:

Ambitions take flight with CIBC through expanded relationship with Toronto Pearson airport (CNW Group/CIBC)

Enhanced Presence : CIBC is installing two new agile banking centres where travellers need them most. Departing passengers at Terminal 1 will now have access to last minute foreign exchange and other banking services at their departure gates in addition to the existing services just past security. Arriving passengers will now be met with an enhanced newcomer welcome service just steps from the international arrival doors. By meeting newcomers at their point of arrival, CIBC is taking banking to individuals and families, helping to ease their transition during what can be an overwhelming time.

: CIBC is installing two new agile banking centres where travellers need them most. Departing passengers at Terminal 1 will now have access to last minute foreign exchange and other banking services at their departure gates in addition to the existing services just past security. Arriving passengers will now be met with an enhanced newcomer welcome service just steps from the international arrival doors. By meeting newcomers at their point of arrival, CIBC is taking banking to individuals and families, helping to ease their transition during what can be an overwhelming time. Valued Services : CIBC will become the brand sponsor of Toronto Pearson's Wi-Fi program, which provides travellers with access to free Wi-Fi throughout the airport, further enhancing their travel experience – from checking in for flights remotely to handling business needs and connecting with friends and family. CIBC will continue to be brand sponsor of the well-loved CIBC baggage cart program, and continue to provide foreign exchange, credit card and digital banking services.

: CIBC will become the brand sponsor of Toronto Pearson's Wi-Fi program, which provides travellers with access to free Wi-Fi throughout the airport, further enhancing their travel experience – from checking in for flights remotely to handling business needs and connecting with friends and family. CIBC will continue to be brand sponsor of the well-loved CIBC baggage cart program, and continue to provide foreign exchange, credit card and digital banking services. Increased Brand Visibility: As the new sponsor of Toronto Pearson's passenger boarding bridges, the bank's logo and "Moments of Ambition" marketing campaign will prominently feature on both the exterior and interior of the bridges.

"CIBC and Toronto Pearson have been helping ambitions take flight for over a decade and this new stage in our relationship brings with it even better experiences and more ways to reach clients and travellers alike," said Stephen Forbes, Executive Vice-President, Purpose, Brand and Corporate Affairs, CIBC. "This partnership reinforces our commitment to customer service while offering valuable access to key clients, business segments, and greater brand visibility."

CIBC and Toronto Pearson will continue to work together to ensure the growing number of travellers can access CIBC services with ease and convenience while on their journey.

"Passengers at Toronto Pearson rely on the fast and convenient amenities we offer at the airport," said Lauren Yaksich, Executive Director, Commercial Development, Toronto Pearson. "From accessible banking options to Wi-Fi, Toronto Pearson is grateful for the longstanding partnership with CIBC and the company's ongoing commitment to our travellers."

After upgrades are complete, passengers will find the following CIBC presence at Toronto Pearson :

Five banking centres

CIBC-branded Wi-Fi

CIBC-branded baggage carts pre-security

CIBC-branded passenger boarding bridges

Over 30 currencies

35 ATMs

Mobile Financial Service Specialists

CIBC remains the exclusive financial partner of the Toronto Pearson. Travellers can visit www.cibc.com/en/pearson-airport.html for more information on CIBC services available at Pearson.

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 14 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/ca/media-centre.

SOURCE CIBC

For further information: Meredith Taylor, [email protected] or 416-813-1740