Amazon Music Launches Podcasts for Customers in Canada

Podcasts are now available on all tiers of Amazon Music, at no additional cost

New and original podcasts rooted in music and entertainment are now available, including shows from DJ Khaled, Dan Patrick, Becky G and more.

The number one music podcast, Disgraceland, available exclusively on Amazon Music beginning today

SEATTLE, Feb. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Amazon Music announced today the launch of podcasts in Canada, across all tiers of service at no additional cost. For the first time, customers will be able to stream top podcasts they already know and love, as well as new, original shows produced exclusively for Amazon Music and hosted by creators including DJ Khaled, Becky G, Will Smith, Dan Patrick, Jake Brennan, and more. Amazon Music customers can access podcasts in the Amazon Music app for iOS and Android, on Amazon Echo devices, and at amazon.ca/podcasts.

"With the launch of Podcasts on Amazon Music in Canada, our goal was simple: to give customers access to even more entertainment and culture in one place," said Mike Lawless, Head of Amazon Music, Canada. "We're thrilled to offer an elevated listening experience to our Canadian customers, with rich content from some of the world's most beloved creators."

Popular shows such as Crime Junkie, Stuff You Should Know, The Apology Line, Revisionist History, Canadian True Crime, Spittin' Chiclets, and The Secret Life of Canada are available now, and millions of episodes from top shows, with more being added all the time. Amazon Music is also the exclusive home of music-meets-true-crime podcast, Disgraceland, a show exploring the criminal antics and connections of some of the world's favourite musicians, from the Rolling Stones to Tupac. Disgraceland is the number one most downloaded music podcast according to PodTrac, and its seventh season recently debuted with new episodes spotlighting Oasis, The Beatles, Lil Wayne and more, premiering exclusively on Amazon Music beginning today. Disgraceland's narrative storytelling highlights tales of getting away with murder and behaving badly, chronicling some of the craziest criminal stories surrounding some of the most interesting and infamous pop stars.

"Canada has always been held in special regard for me as creator of Disgraceland," said Jake Brennan, host of Disgraceland and cofounder at Double Elvis Productions. "One of my very first episodes was on Keith Richards' dust up with the RCMP in the 70s. That episode and our later episode on Rick James and his time in Toronto really helped us solidify our listenership in Canada," "With season seven of the show now available exclusively on Amazon Music, listeners can expect even more Disgraceland episodes coming up, diving into some of the most famous, and infamous, true crime stories around. Amazon Music gives us the tools and support to expand the show for current listeners and introduce new audiences to our stories of musicians behaving badly."

With Amazon Music, customers will be able to discover new favourites through curated recommendations across top categories, popular podcasts charts, and access to trailers on show pages. Whether listening on mobile, web, or on Echo devices with Alexa, Amazon Music makes it easy for customers to find, start, and continue listening to their favourite podcasts throughout the day. Only with Amazon Music can customers ask for the latest episode of their favourite show on Echo Auto during their morning commute, resume playback on their phone while working out, and seamlessly move to their Echo device when getting home - just by asking Alexa, with no additional sign in or device linking needed.

Podcasts are now available to stream on all tiers of Amazon Music at no additional cost, including free access on Echo, web, and in the Amazon Music mobile app. To learn more, or to add your own podcast to Amazon Music, visit amazon.ca/podcasts.

