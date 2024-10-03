Amazon's average base hourly wage in Canada is now $22.25 across customer fulfillment and delivery, with guaranteed raises and paid career development opportunities for eligible regular employees

Five new AMZL delivery stations to open across Canada by the end of October,

as Amazon delivers at its fastest speeds ever

TORONTO, Oct. 3, 2024 /CNW/ - As Amazon prepares for the holiday season, the company is hiring 9,000 employees across its Canadian operations network in full-time, part-time and seasonal roles. Amazon is also opening five new AMZL delivery stations in British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario, ramping up its last mile network to get products to customers at the fastest speeds ever.

Jobs in Amazon's operations network include stowing, picking, packing, sorting, and shipping customer orders at the company's fulfilment centres, sortation centres and delivery stations. A seasonal role can be the start of future career opportunities at the company.

"I started at Amazon as a seasonal frontline employee, and 11 years later, I am the site leader at one of Canada's first fulfilment centres dedicated to managing extra-large products," said Amandeep Chouhan, site leader at YGK1, an Amazon AMXL fulfilment centre in Belleville, Ontario. "Thanks to the support of my leaders, what I thought would be a temporary job became the journey of a lifetime, with roles that allowed me to build skills and take on new responsibilities. Amazon is one of the only companies where you can grow a long-term career with endless possibilities."

$100 Million Invested in Additional Frontline Employee Pay, with Guaranteed Raises

Amazon's seasonal hiring comes as the company makes its highest-ever investment in employee compensation. This year alone, Amazon is investing more than $100 million (CAD) toward pay increases for customer fulfillment and middle and last mile logistics employees Canada, a 54% increase over its 2023 total investment in compensation.

This investment brings Amazon's average hourly base wage to $22.25 per hour—up from close to $20.80 in 2023. Through Amazon's step plan compensation model, eligible hourly full- and part-time employees can count on planned pay increases every six months until their 24-month anniversary, and then they receive another increase at month 36. Employees can also receive referral bonuses if they refer new candidates who get hired to eligible positions.

In addition to competitive pay, Amazon provides eligible regular employees with leading benefits, including medical, vision and dental coverage and a group RRSP plan. Amazon's Career Choice program is a paid benefit that allows eligible employees to grow their careers by building the skills needed for today's most in-demand fields. The program is offered in partnership with more than 20 educational institutions across Canada. Regular employees can now take advantage of Amazon Career Choice language classes from day one of employment.

Amazon Ramps Up Last Mile Network with Five New Delivery Stations Opening Ahead of the Holidays

In preparation for the holiday peak, Amazon will open five new last mile delivery stations across Canada by the end of October. Amazon delivery stations are localized facilities that focus on the last mile delivery process, connecting products to customers in a particular region. Employees sort, scan and prepare customer packages before they are loaded onto delivery vehicles.

The new delivery stations will be located in Burnaby, BC (Riverbend Business Park); Calgary, AB (Rocky View County); Windsor, ON (Dodge Drive); Ottawa, ON (Ottawa East) and Richmond Hill, ON (Vogell Road).

In addition to the five new delivery stations, Amazon is opening two 'exchange point' package depots in Sarnia and Cornwall before the end of 2025. These facilities will be operated by local third-party Amazon Delivery Service Partners using Amazon's logistics technology. At these facilities, packages from nearby Amazon delivery stations will arrive pre-sorted for pickup by drivers from the Delivery Service Partners, who will then deliver them to local customers.

"Amazon's last mile network plays a critical role in helping us continue to deliver safely at the fastest speeds ever. The new Amazon delivery stations and exchange points bring us closer to customers while allowing us to invest in local communities and create good jobs," said Jasmin Begagic, Director, Canada Operations, at Amazon Logistics.

With the opening of these new delivery stations, Amazon's current footprint in Canada now encompasses more than 65 different logistics sites, from Victoria, BC to Halifax, NS.

To learn more, apply for a job, or sign up for job alerts, visit hiring.amazon.ca.

