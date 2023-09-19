Amazon's average starting hourly wage in Canada is now $21 per hour across customer fulfillment and delivery, with guaranteed raises and paid career development opportunities for eligible regular employees

TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Amazon today announced that it is hiring 6,000 employees across Canada in full-time, seasonal, and part-time roles across its operations network.

Jobs in Amazon's operations network include stowing, picking, packing, sorting, shipping customer orders, and more, and are available in communities from coast to coast across Canada.

A seasonal role can be the start of a long-term career at Amazon.

"When I joined Amazon less than a year ago as a seasonal hire, I initially was looking for stability. Rapidly, I was amazed by the unwavering support from my manager and encouragement to pursue diverse training opportunities. As a site ambassador, I'm looking forward to continuing to share my knowledge with new hires," said Aladdin, an associate in Lachine, Quebec.

$70 Million Invested in Additional Frontline Employee Pay, with Guaranteed Raises

This year alone, Amazon is investing more than $70 million (CAD) toward pay increases for customer fulfillment and transportation employees, bringing the average hourly starting wage to $21 per hour—up from close to $17 in 2018. Through Amazon's step plan compensation model, eligible hourly full- and part-time employees can count on planned pay increases every six months until their 24-month anniversary, and then they receive another increase at month 36. Employees can also receive referral bonuses for candidates they get hired to eligible positions.

"Amazon is proud to be recognized as a top employer in Canada. Seasonal roles are a great opportunity to learn about the long-term career opportunities available at Amazon. Seasonal employees who move into long-term roles at Amazon have access to benefits that start on day one, in addition to competitive pay. An employee who starts with us today will see an 11% increase in pay over the next three years—likely more, including our annual wage investments— and that's on top of paid career growth benefit programs like Career Choice, which empowers eligible employees to learn new skills," said Victor Romia Portoles, Director of Amazon Canada Customer Fulfillment Operations.

"Amazon is proud to invest in both compensation and career opportunities for the employees who deliver smiles to customers from coast to coast," said Jasmin Begagic, Director, Canada Operations, at Amazon Logistics.

Amazon Career Choice is a paid benefit that allows eligible employees to grow their careers by building the skills needed for today's most in-demand fields. The program is offered in partnership with more than 20 educational institutions across Canada. To date, more than 5,500 eligible employees across Amazon's Canadian fulfilment network have enrolled in Career Choice, including more than 2,000 who have enrolled in 2023. Amazon pays up to 95% of tuition and fees (up to a yearly maximum) towards a certificate or diploma in qualified fields of study, leading to in-demand jobs in fields including Transportation, Technology and Administration and Business Services.

Employees looking to join Amazon will also receive robust on-the-job safety training. This year, Amazon is enhancing our real-life, job-applicable safety training, along with developing an enhanced Powered Industrial Trucks (PIT) Training curriculum, designed specifically to boost knowledge retention and to prioritize personal and site safety. Examples of these machines include order pickers and forklifts.

Amazon's current footprint in Canada encompasses more than 60 different logistics sites. In 2023 alone, Amazon has opened two new fulfilment centres, with two more on the way later this year; one sortation centre; and one AMXL delivery station.

To learn more and apply for a job, visit hiring.amazon.ca.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth's Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth's Best Employer, and Earth's Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

SOURCE Amazon Canada

For further information: [email protected]