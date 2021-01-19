Amazon invests in Quebec to create more than 1,000 new jobs and bring faster delivery to customers with five new facilities

"Amazon is proud to continue its investment in Quebec and provide our employees with great, safe jobs and better futures," said Jean-Francois Héroux, site leader, Amazon Canada. "Our new facilities will help us meet our customers' growing demand for great products and faster delivery times while offering our Associates access to incredible career growth opportunities through on-the-job training and upskilling so they can reach their career aspirations. Our expansion will also help the thousands of local small businesses that partner with Amazon to get their products to customers around the world, particularly during this critical time for their business."

Two new sortation centres in Coteau-du-Lac and Longueuil create more than 1,000 jobs

Amazon is opening its largest sortation centre in the province in Coteau-du-Lac in 2021. The 520,000 square foot facility will create at least 500 jobs.

Amazon's first sortation centre in Quebec celebrated its day one in Longueuil in 2020, just in time to deliver a successful peak holiday season for customers, creating 500 jobs. The 200,000 square foot facility is located at 5799 Route de l'Aéroport.

Before customer delivery, boxes packaged at Amazon's customer fulfillment sites travel via Amazon's transportation network, called the middle mile, while delivery to a customer's doorstep is referred to as the last mile. Packages leaving fulfillment centres are transported by Amazon's freight and air networks, then land at one of Amazon's sort centers, where they're sorted by postal code before going to a delivery station.

Three new delivery stations in 2021 and 2022 will employ hundreds of new positions

Amazon's first two delivery stations in Quebec will open in 2021: one will be located in Laval at 5555 Ernest-Cormier and the other will be located in Lachine at 1100 and 1200 Rue Norman. Amazon's third delivery station will open in 2022 in Laval at 2700 Francis Hughes. These delivery stations will add hundreds of full-time and part-time jobs in addition to the company's sort centre expansion.

Delivery stations power the last mile of Amazon's order fulfillment process. Packages are transported to delivery stations from Amazon fulfillment and sortation centres, and then loaded into vehicles for delivery to customers.

Amazon opened its first operations facility in Quebec in July 2020, a fulfillment centre in Lachine, creating 300 full-time jobs.

Amazon is committed to investing in the long-term careers of its employees in Quebec

Amazon was recently named #2 on the Forbes World's Best Employers list, a list based entirely on anonymous employee input. Full-time employees at Amazon in Quebec receive competitive benefits including hourly wages starting at $16 in the province, medical, vision and dental coverage, a group RRSP plan, stock awards, and performance-based bonuses starting on day one.

All eligible full-time employees have access to Amazon Career Choice, an innovative program uniquely designed to help upskill people who are interested in pursuing a future in a high-demand field. Since the program's launch, more than 35,000 employees across North America have pursued degrees in game design and visual communications, nursing, IT programming and radiology, to name a few.

For more information about current job openings in Quebec, visit www.amazondelivers.jobs. To learn more about the opportunities Amazon Canada is creating across the country, read the company's Economic Report:

https://chamber.ca/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/Amazon_FR_EconImpact_111620.pdf

Keeping employees safe

Amazon prioritizes the safety and health of its employees to provide a safe workplace. The company invested more than $10 billion to help keep employees safe and deliver products to customers throughout 2020. This includes more than $961 million invested in safety measures and equipment in Amazon buildings, including masks, temperature screening, plexiglass shields, sanitizing products, additional cleaning teams, and even an on-site testing program. Amazon has also made over 150 significant process changes to make sure they keep their teams safe, including new social distancing measures and enhanced cleaning and sanitizing across every site.

