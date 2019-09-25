Amazon Introduces New Line-Up of Echo Devices

There are now even more ways to access Alexa at home –with all new Echo, Echo Flex, Echo Dot with clock, and Echo Show 8

Echo Studio is our best-sounding Echo ever and the first smart speaker to deliver a multidimensional audio experience with Dolby Atmos —all for only CDN $259.99

SEATTLE, Sep. 25, 2019 /CNW/ - Today, Amazon introduced an all-new line-up of Echo devices that give you even more ways to add Alexa to your daily life. New Echo devices include:

All-new Echo: Featuring an updated fabric design and even better sound, still only CDN $129.99 .

. Echo Flex: The most affordable way to add Alexa to any space in your home, this plug-in smart speaker is wireless and only CDN $34.99 .

. Echo Dot with clock: This new option for Echo Dot includes a bright LED display that shows the time, outdoor temperature, timers, and alarms—only CDN $79.99 .

. Echo Show 8: The latest addition to the Echo Show family with an 8-inch display, crisp and powerful sound, and a built-in camera shutter for added peace of mind for CDN $169.99 .

"We love hearing feedback from customers about how they use Alexa throughout their day—whether that's listening to music, dropping in on a loved one or playing a game with the family," said Tom Taylor, Senior Vice President, Amazon Alexa. "We hope these new Echo devices will give customers even more ways to access Alexa—whether that's through the best-sounding Echo yet—Echo Studio, a reimagined Echo and Echo Dot, new designs like Echo Show 8 and Echo Flex."

New Additions to the Echo Family—Even More Ways to Add Alexa to Your Day

All-new Echo—Updated fabric design and even better sound, still only CDN $129.99

The next-generation Echo features an updated fabric design with color options suitable for any style—including Twilight Blue, Charcoal, Heather Grey, and Sandstone. Echo has the same audio architecture as Echo Plus, including a 3-inch woofer and increased back volume so that the bass feels stronger, and the mids and highs are clearer.

Echo Flex—A plug-in smart speaker with Alexa for CDN $34.99

Echo Flex is the most affordable way to add Alexa to any space in your home. It plugs directly into a standard electrical outlet, making it perfect for those places in your home where cords can be a hassle like the hallway, garage, or bathroom. Simply ask Alexa to control compatible smart home devices, make an announcement, or check the score of a favorite sports team, and responses will come through the small speaker on the device that's been optimized for Alexa's voice. Echo Flex also has a built-in USB port so you can easily charge your phone or add an optional accessory, like a Smart Night Light or Motion Sensor, all while using only one outlet.

Echo Dot with clock—Now with a simple, bright LED display for CDN $79.99

Echo Dot with clock starts with the best-selling Echo device ever, and adds a simple, bright LED display that makes it the perfect addition to a nightstand or countertop. The LED display automatically adjusts based on the brightness of the room, so you can easily see the time or just ask to see the outdoor temperature, or to set a morning alarm or pasta timer. Plus, you can tap the top of the device to conveniently snooze an alarm.

Echo Show 8—Versatile 8-inch HD display, crisp and powerful audio, and a camera with a built-in shutter for CDN $169.99

With a vivid 8-inch HD display, crisp and powerful audio, and a built-in camera shutter, Echo Show 8 is our most versatile smart display yet. Simply ask Alexa to play your favorite episodes of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel or Carnival Row on Prime Video. Plus, catch up on all the latest news using the CBC skill or connect with family and friends using video calling and messaging.

Echo Studio—Multidimensional audio, pairs with Fire TV for audio playback, and a smart home hub for only CDN $259.99

With five built-in directional speakers, Echo Studio has been purposefully engineered to create premium sound with space, clarity, and depth. Its 5.25-inch woofer and 330W of peak power produces deep, rich bass by using the bass port at the bottom to maximize airflow and bass output from the woofer. Echo Studio has a 1-inch tweeter and three 2-inch midrange speakers that deliver dynamic midranges and crisp, high frequencies. Echo Studio also automatically senses the acoustics of your space and fine-tunes audio playback to deliver optimal sound—no matter where you put the device in the room. Echo Studio is the first smart speaker to deliver a multidimensional audio experience using advanced processing from Dolby Atmos.

One or two Echo Studio devices can be paired with select Fire TV devices for audio playback with multi-channel sound and support for Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital 5.1, and stereo audio. Echo Studio also has a built-in Zigbee smart home hub which can be used to control compatible smart home devices—making it the perfect addition to your family or living room.

New Alexa Features

Alongside a new lineup of Echo devices, Amazon today announced ways that Alexa is getting smarter, making life more convenient and giving customers even more control over their experience.



Alexa can now whisper in Canada

Gone are the days of waking up your spouse or partner to ask Alexa for the weather in the morning, for the time when you get in late, or when you just want or turn your alarm off. Whisper Mode is a new feature that allows you to whisper to Alexa, and she will whisper her response back to you.

Alexa is becoming multi-lingual

Starting next month, customers will be able to switch between English and Canadian French when talking to Alexa. If you ask for the weather in English, Alexa will reply in English, and if someone else in your household speaks French Alexa will understand and respond in French. As well as [English and Canadian French, multi-lingual mode will also be available in English and Hindi in India/ English and Spanish in the US], and new language pairs will be added over time.

Alexa can tell you about her responses

Alexa will soon offer two new voice-based features that provide customers with more transparency over the responses they get. If a customer is curious to understand what Alexa heard when you asked her to tell you the news or play a specific song, customers will be able to say, "Alexa, tell me what you heard" and Alexa will read back your most recent voice request. You will also be able to ask, "Alexa, why did you do that?" and Alexa will provide a short explanation about her response to your last voice request. This feature will be rolling out later this year.

Additional control for customers—Auto-Delete Voice Recordings

Alexa and Echo devices are built with multiple layers of privacy protections. Earlier this year Amazon introduced the ability for customers to say, "Alexa, delete everything I said today," and "Alexa, delete what I just said" to make it easier for customers, or anyone else interacting with a device, to delete their recordings. We're taking it one step further with Auto-delete. Available later this year, customers will be able to choose to have their voice recordings older than three or 18 months automatically deleted on an ongoing basis. This feature will be available in addition to the ability to access and delete utterances individually, or all at once, which customers have today.

Availability

The new Echo devices are available for pre-order starting today at https://www.amazon.ca/morealexa and will start shipping later this year.

The new devices announced today join Echo Dot, Echo, Echo Plus, Echo Show, Echo Show 5 and Echo companion devices to create the Echo family of devices.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

