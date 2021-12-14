Jolene Donatelli is a site manager at one of Amazon's Quebec facilities and an active member of her local community

Amazon Canada paired her with Quebec designer Camille Charland Perez to deck out her home for the holidays, and gave her the opportunity to recognize a local community care home

She also received a surprise meet-and-greet with Coeur de Pirate to acknowledge her efforts and exceptional community work

TORONTO, Dec. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Inspired by our everyday heroes, Amazon Canada has partnered with internationally acclaimed Quebec-born singer Coeur de Pirate and Quebec designer Camille Charland Perez to recognize some extraordinary people from Quebec.

Jolene Donatelli, a site manager at one of Amazon's Quebec facilities, was nominated by her co-workers as a Hometown Hero thanks to the exceptional work she has done over the years within the foster home community. She was surprised by Amazon Canada, Coeur de Pirate, and local designer Camille Charland Perez, who decorated her home for the holidays with products from Amazon.ca, including products from many local Canadian businesses.

A Selfless Hero

After Jolene was recognized by her colleagues as a Hometown Hero, Amazon Canada offered to redesign her home. She selflessly declined the offer and asked Amazon to refurnish La Maison d'Hérelle instead. La Maison d'Hérelle is a Montreal-based organization that provides a living space, care services, and support for people living with HIV/AIDS.

"As someone who loves to celebrate the holidays and give back to the community, this is more than I could have wished for," said Jolene Donatelli. "I am overwhelmed with Amazon's generosity, not only to decorate my home for the holiday season, but more importantly, by refurnishing La Maison d'Hérelle, Amazon Canada will touch the lives of some of the people that need it most. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and I will forever be grateful to Amazon Canada for helping me pay it forward by addressing some of the unheard and unseen struggles that are around us."

In November 2021, Amazon Canada, Coeur de Pirate, and local designer Camille Charland Perez worked together to transform three areas within La Maison d'Hérelle, which has been supporting those living with HIV/AIDS for 30 years. In addition to the makeover, Amazon Canada also made a charitable donation to the residential centre.

Celebrating Those Who Help Our Future

Over the past month, Amazon Canada collaborated with Coeur de Pirate—who just released an original song for the holidays, " Parfait Noël ," on Amazon Music—and local designer Camille Charland Perez to decorate Jolene's home for the holidays and refurnish La Maison d'Hérelle.

"Jolene is a true inspiration—she gives back to her community every day without expecting anything in return. Alongside Amazon Canada, I recognize the hard work and dedication required to sustain foster home programs, especially under the circumstances she has had to face," said Coeur de Pirate. "I feel humbled knowing people like Jolene are around to help support communities outside of their home."

The Makeover

Led by local designer Camille Charland Perez, the transformation includes furniture and décor available on Amazon.ca from local Canadian companies such as Opposite Wall , SOJA & Co. , Vitruvi , and Randolph Games .

To learn more about the full makeover, visit amazon.ca/hometownheroes . Here you will find behind-the-scenes footage of the experience, see the virtual surprise meeting between Jolene, La Maison d'Hérelle, and Coeur de Pirate, and be able to shop the products featured in the makeover rooms.

About Amazon

