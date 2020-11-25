Amazon Canada's First SMB Impact Report Highlights Success for Small and Medium-Sized Businesses; Canadian Sellers Grossed more than $2 Billion on Amazon's Stores Around the World

30,000 Canada-based third-party sellers from all 13 provinces and territories – many of which are small and medium-sized businesses - grossed more than $1 billion on Amazon.ca in 2019, growing 40% year-over-year, and more than in $2 billion on Amazon's stores around the world

New Support Small Storefront on Amazon.ca spotlights SMB sellers from each region of Canada, including Women-Owned Businesses, Innovators & Handmakers, and Family-Focused Businesses

Amazon Web Services (AWS) works with tens of thousands of Canadian startups, customers, and partners to launch and scale businesses that enrich their communities

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2020 /CNW/ - Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) today launched its first Small and Medium Business (SMB) Impact Report for Canada, highlighting how the company works with SMBs from communities in all 13 provinces and territories – from Abbey, Saskatchewan to Zurich, Ontario. Thirty thousand (30,000) Canada-based third-party sellers grossed more than $1 billion on Amazon.ca in 2019, growing 40% year-over-year, and more than in $2 billion on Amazon's stores around the world.

"Amazon started as a small business, and we are passionate about helping Canadian SMBs grow by introducing them to millions of customers across Canada and around the world. We offer innovative, easy-to-use tools and provide support to help SMBs succeed, while our dedicated storefronts make it easier for Canadians to discover and shop at their favourite new local businesses," said Mike Strauch, Country Manager, Amazon Canada.

Amazon helps SMBs sell their products online, use the cloud to launch and scale their businesses, create voice apps, and publish their own books. Since 2003, Amazon.ca has made its virtual shelf space available for SMBs to reach millions of customers, build their brands, and grow their business. Amazon Web Services (AWS) helps tens of thousands of Canadian startups, customers, and partners enrich their communities and the world.

The data from the Amazon Canada SMB Impact Report shows significant worldwide growth momentum*:

Canadian SMBs sold more than 60 million products in Amazon's stores, up from 35 million year-over-year.

On average, Canadian SMBs sell more than 110 products a minute in Amazon's stores.

Canadian SMBs had an average of $110,000 in sales – up year-over-year from about $65,000 .

in sales – up year-over-year from about . The number of Canadian SMBs that surpassed $1 million in sales grew by more than 80% year-over-year.

"Amazon continues to be a driving force behind our sales growth. By launching new products on Amazon, we are able to test and validate our new product releases and better understand our customers' needs. Expanding to new markets is also seamless: we now sell our products in the US, Canada, UK, Europe and Singapore. Expanding internationally and using Amazon's fulfillment services has allowed our team to focus on growing our business through product development, international expansion, and customer acquisition," said Chris Yee, cofounder of The Cocktail Box Co. in Vancouver, BC.

As the holiday shopping season gears up, customers can visit the new Support Small Storefront on Amazon.ca, which is devoted exclusively to SMB sellers from each region of Canada, including categories like Women-Owned Businesses, Innovators & Handmakers, and Family-Focused Businesses.

To view the full 2020 Amazon Canada SMB Impact Report, click here.

*Data reflects the 12-month period ending October 3, 2020.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit www.amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

SOURCE Amazon Canada

For further information: Amazon.com, Inc., Media Hotline, [email protected], www.amazon.com/pr

Related Links

http://www.amazon.com

