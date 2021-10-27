TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Amazon Canada is celebrating the opening of YUL9, its most advanced sort centre in the country, in Coteau-du-Lac, Quebec. This investment, which is creating 500 full-time jobs with comprehensive benefits starting on day one, is part of Amazon Canada's commitment to generate 15,000 new great and safe positions across the country this fall.

The 720,000 sq. ft. facility will be the first in Canada to integrate Amazon Robotics' leading-edge mobile fulfillment systems in 2022. This advanced technology allows Amazon to improve the speed and efficiency of its services to better serve its customers in Eastern Canada and make the workplace even safer.

"The entire Amazon team is proud to continue investing in Quebec and Coteau-du-Lac," said Anamaria Zammit, Site Leader, Amazon Canada. "With training and skill development programs, a full range of benefits and competitive salaries, Amazon continues its mission to be the best employer on Earth by helping its employees reach their career goals. We are proud to call Coteau-du-Lac home to our most advanced robotics facility in the country."

From its strategic location in the heart of the ALTA industrial park, the Coteau-du-Lac sort centre strengthens Vaudreuil-Soulanges' position as a crucial transportation and logistics hub. Andrée Brosseau, Mayor of Coteau-du-Lac, Patrick Bousez, Prefect of the Vaudreuil-Soulanges RCM, Joanne Brunet, General Manager of DEV Vaudreuil-Soulanges and Francine St-Denis, General Manager of the employment organization Réseaux, joined the launch with members from the Vaudreuil-Soulanges regional county municipality.

"The opening of the sort centre in Coteau-du-Lac is a testament to the competitiveness and strategic location of our city," said Andrée Brosseau, Mayor of Coteau-du-Lac. "As we enter the post-COVID recovery period, the centre's opening will play a significant role in the entire regional—and even Quebec's—economic ecosystem."

For more information on current job openings, go to amazon.ca/apply or register at amazon.com/tc to be notified about all open positions.

