Winnie Harlow is joined by Diane Von Furstenberg, Mindy Kaling, Priyanka Chopra, Keke Palmer and others to champion women-owned small businesses thriving with Amazon – one of the many ways Amazon is celebrating International Women's Day and Women's History Month





SEATTLE, March 8, 2021 /CNW/ - This International Women's Day (IWD), March 8, Amazon Canada is celebrating the extraordinary women-owned small businesses that use Amazon every day. From the groundbreaking business founders creating jobs in their communities, to the creative handmakers turning their passion into a career, these inspiring entrepreneurs are persevering through both ordinary and unexpected challenges to champion a better future for all.



Amazon provides women around the globe with entrepreneurial opportunities across retail, delivery and transportation, books and publishing, and technology. More than half of the items purchased in Amazon's store are sold by third-party sellers and, during the COVID-19 pandemic from April to January, Amazon sellers have seen a 55% year-over-year growth in sales. We're thrilled to know women business owners have participated in this growth; according to a recent Amazon poll, 46% of businesses selling in our Canadian store are women-owned.



To celebrate these women-owned businesses on International Women's Day, Amazon is teaming up with Winnie Harlow to spotlight Canadian female-founded small businesses. On a global scale, the world-renowned Canadian model will be joined by Diane von Furstenberg (for the second year in a row) and eight other influential women that are all excited to honour thriving female-led businesses from Canada, the U.S., India, Spain, France, Italy, and more.



Support Women-Owned Small Businesses

Customers can check out Amazon Canada's first-ever International Women's Day storefront to discover the stories and products of eight inspiring women who are working with Amazon to grow their businesses – including small business sellers, handmade artisans and AWS customers. Here's a preview of the entrepreneurs featured:

Aja Horsley : CEO and "Queen Bee" – Drizzle Honey ( Calgary, Alberta ) Drizzle Honey is a Certified B Corp™ business specializing in health conscious, bee-friendly, superfood-powered honey. Drizzle Honey is not only female-founded, but also female invested.

: CEO and "Queen Bee" – Drizzle Honey ( ) Amandla Bartholomew: Founder, Maker and Director of Initiative – Bartholomew Sisters Co. ( Pickering, ON ) Handmade artisan, Amandla, started Bartholomew Sisters Co. – a company focused on natural, gentle, vegan skincare and haircare products such as facial cleansers, hair oils and body butters.

) Florence Luo : Founder – Jan & Jul ( Vancouver, BC ) Jan & Jul is a brand of children's outerwear, clothing and accessories. Florence is on a mission to help families explore and play outside together, no matter the weather.

: Founder – Jan & Jul ( )

Customers can also browse products from a selection of more than 55 Canadian female-owned SMBs. Shop items ranging from custom handmade illustrations by De Almeida Designs, and toys by Boxiki Kids, to pet genetics kits from DNA my Dog and everything in between!

Champion Inspirational Women throughout Women's History Month with Amazon

In addition to our partnership with Winnie Harlow to lift the voices and stories of female-founded companies working with Amazon, there are a variety of ways to celebrate and champion women on International Women's Day and throughout Women's History Month with Amazon.

Amazon Canada x International Women's Week Virtual Event

In collaboration with the Women in Leadership Foundation, Amazon Canada is leading a special event that celebrates Canadian women who have successfully built a business online. Join the virtual event on Thursday, March 11 at 12 p.m. ET to learn from local business owners about how they are thriving on Amazon, reaching customers across the country and around the world. This event is free and you can sign up here.

Amazon Alexa

Learn something new and make the most of International Women's Day with the help of Alexa. Try the following on your Alexa-enabled device…

"Alexa, happy International Women's Day"

"Alexa, who inspires you?"

"Alexa, what are you doing for International Women's Day?"

"Alexa, who is your favourite female author?"

Social Platforms

