Starting today, new and existing Prime members in Canada can enjoy a free, one-year DashPass membership and gain access to exclusive benefits like $0 delivery fees and reduced service fees on eligible orders

For $99 per year or $9.99 per month, Prime members enjoy a range of shipping, shopping, and entertainment benefits, and now this new DashPass offer at no additional cost.

TORONTO, June 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Amazon Canada and DoorDash announced today a new exclusive offer for Prime members across Canada. Starting today, new and existing Prime members can now sign up for a free one-year DashPass (a $120 value), and benefit from unlimited $0 delivery fees on eligible orders, 5% back in DoorDash credit on eligible Pickup orders, and exclusive promotions and deals. This is on top of the shipping, shopping, and entertainment benefits Prime members already enjoy, at no additional cost.

Amazon Canada and DoorDash announce free, one-year DashPass membership for Prime members (CNW Group/Amazon Canada)

"This DoorDash DashPass offer builds on the existing savings, convenience, and entertainment Prime members in Canada already enjoy—all in a single, low-priced membership," said Eva Lorenz, Country Head of Amazon.ca. "Whether it's music, movies, books, games, exclusive deals, or fast, free delivery, Prime helps members save money every day and get everything they want and need, quickly and reliably. There's never been a better time to be a Prime member."

This year marks the 10th anniversary of Prime launching in Canada, and this new offer is one of the many ways Prime in Canada has expanded in value over the last decade, to offer a single membership that combines benefits to make life more convenient, simple, and fun. In addition to DashPass, Prime members also have access to award-winning movies and TV episodes with Prime Video, like Citadel, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, and The Boys, ad-free listening of millions of songs on Amazon Music, unlimited access to thousands of books with Prime Reading, free games with Prime Gaming, free unlimited photo storage with Amazon Photos, early and exclusive access to Deals, Prime Day, and more. Prime was built on the foundation of unlimited fast, free shipping and members have access to Prime FREE Same-Day Delivery on eligible orders over $25 when shipping to Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Montreal, and Southwestern Ontario, Prime FREE One-Day Delivery to most cities and towns, and FREE Two-Day Shipping on millions of items.

"At DoorDash, we're always looking for ways to connect Canadians with the best of their neighbourhood," said Shilpa Arora, General Manager, DoorDash Canada. "This new offer will unlock the incredible benefits and perks of DashPass for Prime members in Canada."

Prime is $99 per year or $9.99 a month. To learn more about Prime or to see if you're eligible for a free 30-day trial, visit amazon.ca/prime .

Launched in 2018, DashPass is an industry-leading membership program that helps consumers explore the best of their neighbourhood, with over 15 million subscribers globally and growing. In addition to $0 delivery fees on eligible orders, DashPass users get access to exclusive member-only perks and rewards. To learn more about this offer and to activate the new benefit, visit amazon.ca/doordash .

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth's Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth's Best Employer, and Earth's Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews .

About DoorDash Canada

DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) is a technology company that connects consumers with their favorite local businesses in more than 25 countries across the globe. Founded in 2013, DoorDash builds products and services to help businesses innovate, grow, and reach more customers. DoorDash is building infrastructure for local commerce, enabling merchants to thrive in the convenience economy, giving consumers access to more of their communities, and providing work that empowers. With DoorDash, there is a neighborhood of good in every order. For more information, visit doordash.com .

SOURCE Amazon Canada

For further information: [email protected]