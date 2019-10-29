Amazon Business and Business Prime Launch for Canada, Offering Customers Convenience, Selection and Value with Additional Benefits Tailored to a Business' Needs

Amazon Business brings the shopping experience customers enjoy on Amazon to Canadian business customers, from sole proprietors to enterprises, with the procurement features needed to save time and money

Small and medium-sized businesses can thrive on Amazon Business, instantly reaching business customers across industries in Canada and around the world

Also launching today is Business Prime for Amazon Business customers offering tools to analyze purchasing trends, set procurement policies, and simplify business delivery starting at CDN$ 109 per year, plus applicable taxes

SEATTLE, Oct. 29, 2019 /CNW/ - Amazon Canada today announced the launch of Amazon Business (www.amazon.ca/business) and Business Prime (www.amazon.ca/businessprime) to make buying for work even easier for Canadian business customers of all sizes. Companies can now easily manage their procurement needs and purchase supplies where Amazon Business is available. Selling partners (www.amazon.ca/business/sell) also now have an opportunity to grow their businesses by reaching new customers across nine countries, from small companies to multi-national organizations.

"We're very excited to empower Canadian business customers to simplify their procurement process so they can focus on what's most important to them," said Alexandre Gagnon, Vice President, Amazon Business. "Whether for hospitals, educational institutions, large organizations, government agencies, non-profits, restaurants, research facilities or sole proprietors, Amazon Business is designed to meet unique and complex procurement needs in an experience familiar to anyone who looks to Amazon to find sharp pricing, broad selection and convenient delivery."

Amazon Business allows business customers to quickly discover offers, pricing and quantity discounts, as well as tax exemption for qualifying purchases. Through Amazon Business, selling partners also benefit from Amazon's e-commerce expertise, gain visibility of their full product catalog on an established online store and have greater access to business customer decision makers to help grow sales.

Business Prime is an annual membership program designed for Amazon Business customers who want fast, free delivery for all users on their business account, in addition to other benefits that provide convenience, value, analytics and control in the procurement experience. Amazon Business customers can sign up for an annual Business Prime membership based on the number of users on their business account: (Essentials) CDN$ 109/year for up to 3 users, (Small) CDN$ 499/year for up to 10 users, (Medium) CDN$ 1,299/year for up to 100 users and (Enterprise) CDN$ 10,099/year for over 100 users. After registering for a free Amazon Business account, eligible business customers can access a free 30-day trial of Business Prime at www.amazon.ca/businessprime.

Amazon Business serves millions of business customers and hundreds of thousands of business selling partners worldwide, with more than $10 billion in annualized sales globally – over half of which comes from selling partners. Worldwide, customers can shop from hundreds of millions of products. Amazon Business is now live for nine countries: Canada, the United States, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Japan and India.

Benefits of Amazon Business

Businesses that register for Amazon Business enjoy the selection, convenience and value they have come to know and love from Amazon, with features tailored to meet their business needs, including:

Business Prime : Starting at CDN$ 109 per year plus applicable taxes (for up to three users), Business Prime members get access to fast, free flexible delivery options on eligible items. Customers with qualifying Business Prime plans (Small, Medium and Enterprise) get access to enhanced purchasing policy controls and advanced analytics dashboards.

: Starting at per year plus applicable taxes (for up to three users), Business Prime members get access to fast, free flexible delivery options on eligible items. Customers with qualifying Business Prime plans (Small, Medium and Enterprise) get access to enhanced purchasing policy controls and advanced analytics dashboards. Guided Buying: As part of Business Prime, this feature allows account administrators to identify certain suppliers and products as preferred, as well as set specific product categories as restricted, offering their purchasers greater insight into company policies or recommendations. This tool helps businesses reduce rogue spend, improve compliance with internal policies and consolidate suppliers.



Spend Visibility : Powered by AWS QuickSight, Spend Visibility provides advanced visualizations of company spend in ready-to-present graphics, freeing up the time it takes to download and analyze data and discover spending trends.

Powered by AWS QuickSight, Spend Visibility provides advanced visualizations of company spend in ready-to-present graphics, freeing up the time it takes to download and analyze data and discover spending trends. Business Accounts: Customers can create a single or multi-user business account, invite additional users to join the account and easily share payment methods and delivery addresses.

Customers can create a single or multi-user business account, invite additional users to join the account and easily share payment methods and delivery addresses. Purchasing Approval: Business can create approval workflows and access purchasing analytics to enable better spending controls.

Business can create approval workflows and access purchasing analytics to enable better spending controls. Amazon Tax Exemption Program: Organizations that are eligible for tax-exempt purchasing can easily enroll in the Amazon Tax Exemption Program and make tax-exempt purchases automatically from participating sellers and Amazon by using the ATEP wizard to create a tax-exemption certificate. The Amazon Tax Exemption Program is available with Amazon Business and for eligible customers who purchase with a standard Amazon.ca account.

Amazon Business offers selling partners in Canada and abroad the opportunity to grow their sales by reaching millions of business customers worldwide. Other selling partner benefits include:

Business Pricing : To provide customers with an option to purchase in bulk, selling partners can offer quantity discounts, allowing selling partners to create tiered discounts specific to products for business customers that prefer to purchase in higher volumes.

: To provide customers with an option to purchase in bulk, selling partners can offer quantity discounts, allowing selling partners to create tiered discounts specific to products for business customers that prefer to purchase in higher volumes. Tax Calculation Services with Tax Invoicing : Sellers participating in Amazon's Tax Collection Services have a tax invoice generated on their behalf, which is seamlessly provided to customers in their account.

: Sellers participating in Amazon's Tax Collection Services have a tax invoice generated on their behalf, which is seamlessly provided to customers in their account. Business Reports: Business reports provide a focal point for sellers to better understand, manage and grow their business via sales snapshots.

Customers and Selling Partners in Canada Welcome Amazon Business

"Amazon Business presents an exciting opportunity for 3M Canada as both a seller and a buyer," said Lisa Citton-Battel, Director, Consumer Business Group at 3M Canada. "As a creator of some of the world's most iconic brands, we will use Amazon Business to complement our existing distribution model and reach a broader range of business customers. And for our own procurement, we look forward to a more streamlined approach to identifying, approving and tracking delivery of the products our teams need both in the office and in our manufacturing plants."

"Earls started off seeing Amazon as a supplier of low volume specialty items in the United States that we could not easily access through our supply network, and as we worked through this process, we explored new ways to work with Amazon," said Claudia Vorlaufer, Vice President of Procurement and Logistics at Earls. "With the simplicity of placing and receiving orders, and the vast selection of products, Amazon Business will create solutions to help Earls receive larger and consolidated shipments, making Amazon a choice for us to discover new procurement opportunities in the future."

"We saw significant growth in our business when we started selling on Amazon. We're excited to take the next step in our expansion with the launch of Amazon Business for Canada," said Linda Morency, Vice President, Business Development at La Clef de Sol. "Given the range of resources that Amazon Business provides, as well as the information we will be able to access, we look forward to the next phase of our business growth."

"We're a workspace innovation company with solutions for individual consumers, small businesses and enterprises. Amazon Business has built an excellent, customer-centric business model which helps us reach both small and enterprise-level businesses," said Matt Snyder, Director of Business Development at Varidesk. "Amazon Business provides more enriched product content and marketing opportunities in comparison with other B2B services, so we can better engage and share our brand value with customers."

To learn more about Amazon Business, or to register for a free Amazon Business account, visit: www.amazon.ca/business. After registering for a free Amazon Business account, eligible business customers can access a free 30-day trial of Business Prime at www.amazon.ca/businessprime. For prospective selling partners, to add product(s) to Amazon's growing selection, visit: www.amazon.ca/business/sell.

About Amazon Business

Amazon Business combines the selection, convenience and value customers have come to know and love from Amazon, with new features and unique benefits tailored to the needs of businesses. Amazon Business provides easy access to hundreds of millions of products and a variety of benefits, including business-only pricing and selection, single or multi user business accounts, Business Prime, approval workflow, purchasing system integrations, payment solutions, tax exemptions, dedicated customer support and more. Amazon Business is currently available for the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Japan and India. To register for a free Amazon Business account, visit www.amazon.com/business. More information about Amazon Business is available at www.amazonbusinessblog.com.

