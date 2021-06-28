Alvopetro Announces Incentive Share Grants

CALGARY, AB, June 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV) (OTCQX: ALVOF) announces that the Board of Directors, in consultation with management, have approved a grant of 500,000 deferred share units ("DSUs") under the Company's Incentive Share Plan to the non-executive directors of the Board. The DSUs were granted in appreciation of the contribution efforts of each director to the Company's achievements and in recognition of the fact that in prior years, the annual cash compensation to each director was well below compensation paid by peer companies. The DSUs were granted on June 28, 2021, will vest on June 28, 2024, and expire on June 28, 2026. Following the grant of DSUs there are now 1,400,000 outstanding incentives granted under the Company's Incentive Share Plan and a total of 6,327,250 stock options outstanding under the Company's Stock Option Plan, representing an aggregate 7.7% of the shares outstanding.

