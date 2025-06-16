Alvopetro Announces Q2 2025 Dividend of US$0.10 Per Share and Reminder of Upcoming AGM

CALGARY, AB, June 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV) (OTCQX: ALVOF) announces that our Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.10 per common share, payable in cash on July 15, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2025. This dividend is designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.

Dividend payments to non-residents of Canada will be subject to withholding taxes at the Canadian statutory rate of 25%. Shareholders may be entitled to a reduced withholding tax rate under a tax treaty between their country of residence and Canada. For further information, see Alvopetro's website at https://alvopetro.com/Dividends-Non-resident-Shareholders.

Annual General Meeting

Alvopetro's annual general and special meeting (the "Meeting") will be held on Wednesday, June 18, 2025 at the offices of Torys LLP (Suite 4600, 525 8th Avenue SW, Calgary, Alberta) beginning at 9:30 a.m. Mountain time. All interested parties are invited to attend the Meeting, however only registered shareholders of record at the close of business on May 5, 2025 and duly appointed proxyholders will be entitled to vote at the Meeting.

We will also be broadcasting the meeting via live webcast for the interest of all shareholders. Please be advised that shareholders will not be able to vote any shares through this webcast format. Details for joining the event are as follows:

DATE: June 18, 2025

TIME: 9:30 AM Mountain/11:30 AM Eastern

LINK: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89512204386

DIAL-IN NUMBERS: https://us06web.zoom.us/u/kenh5nLlte

WEBINAR ID: 895 1220 4386

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. is deploying a balanced capital allocation model where we seek to reinvest roughly half our cash flows into organic growth opportunities and return the other half to stakeholders. Alvopetro's organic growth strategy is to focus on the best combinations of geologic prospectivity and fiscal regime. Alvopetro is balancing capital investment opportunities in Canada and Brazil where we are building off the strength of our Caburé and Murucututu natural gas fields and the related strategic midstream infrastructure.

