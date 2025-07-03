Alvopetro Announces June 2025 Sales Volumes

CALGARY, AB, July 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV) (OTCQX: ALVOF) announces June 2025 sales volumes of 2,514 boepd, based on field estimates. In Brazil, June sales volumes averaged 2,364 boepd, including natural gas sales of 13.2 MMcfpd, associated natural gas liquids sales from condensate of 147 bopd, and oil sales of 9 bopd. In Canada, June sales volumes averaged 149 bopd. This brings our Q2 2025 average daily sales volumes to 2,436 boepd, based on field estimates.

Natural gas, NGLs and crude oil sales: June 2025 May 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Brazil:







Natural gas (Mcfpd), by field:







Caburé 11,550 11,021 11,744 11,710 Murucututu 1,697 1,279 1,257 2,093 Total natural gas (Mcfpd) 13,247 12,300 13,001 13,803 NGLs (bopd) 147 111 128 135 Oil (bopd) 9 - 3 10 Total (boepd) – Brazil 2,364 2,161 2,298 2,446 Canada:







Oil (bopd) – Canada 149 173 138 - Total Company – boepd(1) 2,514 2,334 2,436 2,446

(1) Alvopetro reported volumes are based on sales volumes which, due to the timing of sales deliveries, may differ from production volumes.

Corporate Presentation

Alvopetro's updated corporate presentation is available on our website at:

http://www.alvopetro.com/corporate-presentation.

Social Media

Follow Alvopetro on our social media channels at the following links:

Twitter - https://twitter.com/AlvopetroEnergy

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/alvopetro/

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/alvopetro-energy-ltd

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. is deploying a balanced capital allocation model where we seek to reinvest roughly half our cash flows into organic growth opportunities and return the other half to stakeholders. Alvopetro's organic growth strategy is to focus on the best combinations of geologic prospectivity and fiscal regime. Alvopetro is balancing capital investment opportunities in Canada and Brazil where we are building off the strength of our Caburé and Murucututu natural gas fields and the related strategic midstream infrastructure.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Abbreviations:

boepd = barrels of oil equivalent ("boe") per day bopd = barrels of oil and/or natural gas liquids (condensate) per day Mcf = thousand cubic feet Mcfpd = thousand cubic feet per day MMcf = million cubic feet MMcfpd = million cubic feet per day NGLs = natural gas liquids (condensate) Q1 2025 = three months ended March 31, 2025 Q2 2025 = three months ended June 30, 2025

BOE Disclosure

The term barrels of oil equivalent ("boe") may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion ratio of six thousand cubic feet per barrel (6 Mcf/bbl) of natural gas to barrels of oil equivalence is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. All boe conversions in this news release are derived from converting gas to oil in the ratio mix of six thousand cubic feet of gas to one barrel of oil.

www.alvopetro.com

TSX-V: ALV, OTCQX: ALVOF

SOURCE Alvopetro Energy Ltd.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT: Corey C. Ruttan, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director, or Alison Howard, Chief Financial Officer, Phone: 587.794.4224, Email: [email protected]