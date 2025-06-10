Alvopetro Announces May 2025 Sales Volumes and an Operational Update including 183-D4 Well Results

CALGARY, AB, June 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV) (OTCQX: ALVOF) announces May 2025 sales volumes and an operational update, including results from our 183-D4 well. Based on cased hole logs and logs while drilling, the well encountered 61 metres total vertical depth ("TVD") potential net natural gas pay in the Caruaçu Formation 106 metres updip of our 183-A3 well.

President & CEO, Corey C. Ruttan commented:

"May sales included the first full month of production from our first two wells drilled in Western Canada averaging 346 bopd gross (173 bopd net), exceeding our pre-farmin expectations and we are looking forward to drilling our next two wells here starting this summer. We are also encouraged by our 183-D4 results and expect to have this well on production in Q3 to fuel continued production growth in Brazil."

May Sales Volumes

Natural gas, NGLs and crude oil sales: May 2025 April 2025 Q1 2025 Brazil:





Natural gas (Mcfpd), by field:





Caburé 10,800 12,636 11,710 Murucututu 1,500 844 2,093 Total natural gas (Mcfpd) 12,300 13,480 13,803 NGLs (bopd) 111 126 135 Oil (bopd) - - 10 Total (boepd) – Brazil 2,161 2,373 2,446 Canada:





Oil (bopd) – Canada 173 90 - Total Company – boepd(1) 2,334 2,463 2,446

(1) Alvopetro reported volumes are based on sales volumes which, due to the timing of sales deliveries, may differ from production volumes.

May sales volumes in Brazil averaged 2,161 boepd, including natural gas sales of 12.3 MMcfpd and associated natural gas liquids sales from condensate of 111 bopd, based on field estimates. Sales volumes decreased 9% compared to April due to turnarounds at both Alvopetro facilities and Bahiagás end user plants, which impacted demand in the month. In Canada, with a full month of production in May, Alvopetro's net 50% share of oil sales volumes increased to 173 bopd, bringing the Company's total sales to 2,334 boepd, based on field estimates.

Operational Update

183-D4 Well Results

We have now completed the sidetrack and drilling of our 183-D4 well on our 100% Murucututu natural gas field. The well was drilled to a total measured depth of 3,072 metres and has been cased and cemented. The well encountered the Caruaçu Member of the Maracangalha Formation 106 metres structurally updip of our 183-A3 success.

Based on cased-hole gamma ray logs and normalized gas while drilling, the well encountered potential natural gas pay in the Caruaçu Member of the Maracangalha Formation, with an aggregate 61 metres of potential natural gas pay between 2,439 and 2,838 meters TVD.

Based on these drilling results, we plan to complete the well in up to 5 intervals and expect the well to be on production to the field production facility in the third quarter.

Caburé Unit Development Drilling Program

Our planned Caburé Unit development drilling program has commenced. The first well has now been spud and we expect to have four wells drilled by the end of the third quarter.

Western Canadian Capital Plan

In Western Canada, well pad construction for our next two wells has commenced and we expect the wells to be drilled in the third quarter.

Annual General Meeting

Alvopetro's annual general and special meeting (the "Meeting") will be held on Wednesday, June 18, 2025 at the offices of Torys LLP (Suite 4600, 525 8th SW, Calgary, Alberta) beginning at 9:30 a.m. Mountain time. The management information circular and all related materials are available on our website and www.sedarplus.ca.

All interested parties are invited to attend the Meeting. We will also be broadcasting the meeting via live webcast for the interest of all shareholders. Please be advised that shareholders will not be able to vote any shares through this webcast format. Details for joining the event are as follows:

DATE: June 18, 2025

TIME: 9:30 AM Mountain/11:30 AM Eastern

LINK: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89512204386

DIAL-IN NUMBERS: https://us06web.zoom.us/u/kenh5nLlte

WEBINAR ID: 895 1220 4386

Corporate Presentation

Alvopetro's updated corporate presentation is available on our website at:

http://www.alvopetro.com/corporate-presentation.

Social Media

Follow Alvopetro on our social media channels at the following links:

Twitter - https://twitter.com/AlvopetroEnergy

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/alvopetro/

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/alvopetro-energy-ltd

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. is deploying a balanced capital allocation model where we seek to reinvest roughly half our cash flows into organic growth opportunities and return the other half to stakeholders. Alvopetro's organic growth strategy is to focus on the best combinations of geologic prospectivity and fiscal regime. Alvopetro is balancing capital investment opportunities in Canada and Brazil where we are building off the strength of our Caburé and Murucututu natural gas fields and the related strategic midstream infrastructure.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Abbreviations:



boepd = barrels of oil equivalent ("boe") per day bopd = barrels of oil and/or natural gas liquids (condensate) per day BRL = Brazilian Real Mcf = thousand cubic feet Mcfpd = thousand cubic feet per day MMcf = million cubic feet MMcfpd = million cubic feet per day NGLs = natural gas liquids (condensate)

BOE Disclosure

The term barrels of oil equivalent ("boe") may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion ratio of six thousand cubic feet per barrel (6 Mcf/bbl) of natural gas to barrels of oil equivalence is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. All boe conversions in this news release are derived from converting gas to oil in the ratio mix of six thousand cubic feet of gas to one barrel of oil.

Well Results

Data obtained from the 183-D4 well identified in this press release, including hydrocarbon shows, cased-hole logging data, and potential net pay should be considered preliminary until testing, detailed analysis and interpretation has been completed. Hydrocarbon shows can be seen during the drilling of a well in numerous circumstances and do not necessarily indicate a commercial discovery or the presence of commercial hydrocarbons in a well. There is no representation by Alvopetro that the data relating to the 183-D4 well contained in this press release is necessarily indicative of long-term performance or ultimate recovery. The reader is cautioned not to unduly rely on such data as such data may not be indicative of future performance of the well or of expected production or operational results for Alvopetro in the future.

Forward-Looking Statements and Cautionary Language

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "will", "expect", "intend", "plan", "may", "believe", "estimate", "forecast", "anticipate", "should" and other similar words or expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information. Forward‐looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events. Accordingly, when relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, Alvopetro cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these statements, as forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements concerning potential net natural gas pay in the 183-D4 well and expectations regarding future completion plans for the well as well as timing of production commencement from the well, future production and sales volumes, plans relating to the Company's operational activities, and other exploration and development activities in both Canada and Brazil and the timing for such activities. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon assumptions and judgments with respect to the future including, but not limited to the success of future drilling, completion, testing, recompletion and development activities and the timing of such activities, the performance of producing wells and reservoirs, well development and operating performance, expectations and assumptions concerning the timing of regulatory licenses and approvals, equipment availability, environmental regulation, including regulations relating to hydraulic fracturing and stimulation, the ability to monetize hydrocarbons discovered, the outlook for commodity markets and ability to access capital markets, foreign exchange rates, the outcome of any disputes, the outcome of redeterminations, general economic and business conditions, forecasted demand for oil and natural gas, the impact of global pandemics, weather and access to drilling locations, the availability and cost of labour and services, and the regulatory and legal environment and other risks associated with oil and gas operations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect. Actual results achieved during the forecast period will vary from the information provided herein as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors. Current and forecasted natural gas nominations are subject to change on a daily basis and such changes may be material. In addition, the declaration, timing, amount and payment of future dividends remain at the discretion of the Board of Directors. Although we believe that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because we can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, risks associated with the oil and gas industry in general (e.g., operational risks in development, exploration and production; delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures; the uncertainty of reserve estimates; the uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to production, costs and expenses, reliance on industry partners, availability of equipment and personnel, uncertainty surrounding timing for drilling and completion activities resulting from weather and other factors, changes in applicable regulatory regimes and health, safety and environmental risks), commodity price and foreign exchange rate fluctuations, market uncertainty associated with trade or tariff disputes, and general economic conditions. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect. Although Alvopetro believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Alvopetro can give no assurance that it will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Additional information on factors that could affect the operations or financial results of Alvopetro are included in our AIF which may be accessed on Alvopetro's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof and Alvopetro undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Alvopetro Energy Ltd.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT: Corey C. Ruttan, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director, or Alison Howard, Chief Financial Officer, Phone: 587.794.4224, Email: [email protected], www.alvopetro.com, TSX-V: ALV, OTCQX: ALVOF