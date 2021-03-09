Alvopetro Announces 21% Increase in 2P Reserves

CALGARY, AB, March 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV) (OTCQX: ALVOF) announces our reserves as at December 31, 2020 with total proved plus probable ("2P") reserves of 9.6 MMboe and a before tax value discounted at 10% of US$195.2 million, changes of 21% and (2%) respectively from our previous years reporting. The reserves data set forth herein is based on an independent reserve assessment and evaluation prepared by GLJ Ltd. ("GLJ") dated March 8, 2021 with an effective date of December 31, 2020 (the "GLJ Report").

December 31, 2020 Reserve Report Highlights

Proved reserves ("1P") and 2P reserves increased to 5.1 mmboe (+4%) and 9.6 mmboe (+21%) respectively, primarily due to the addition of development locations at our Gomo development.

Reserve additions replaced production by 154% on a Proved and 594% on a 2P basis.

Recognized 2P F&D costs of $3.50 /boe, representing a recycle ratio of 8.0 times based on estimated Q4 2020 operating netbacks.

/boe, representing a recycle ratio of 8.0 times based on estimated Q4 2020 operating netbacks. 2P net present value before tax discounted at 10% decreased 2% to $195.2 million despite a 16% average decrease in GLJ's forecasted prices.

despite a 16% average decrease in GLJ's forecasted prices. This represents a 2P Net Asset Value of CAD$2.35 /share ( US$1.86 /share).

Corey Ruttan, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"Our 2020 reserves evaluation highlights the strong results from our Caburé natural gas field and the early recognition of our Gomo resource potential. Even with an average 16% year over year decline in GLJ's forecasted commodity prices, our 2P before tax net present value, discounted at 10%, only declined 2% to US$195.2 million. We are excited to be advancing our Gomo project, which was the main driver for our 21% overall increase in 2P reserves from 7.9 MMboe to 9.6 MMboe."

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. Gross Reserves Summary at December 31, 2020 (1), (2), (3), (4), (5), (6)



Total Proved Total Proved plus

Probable Total Proved plus

Probable plus Possible Conventional Natural Gas (Mboe) 4,601 8,538 12,421 Light & Medium Oil (Mbbl) 167 300 589 Natural Gas Liquids (Mbbl) 340 756 1,199 Total oil equivalent (Mboe) 5,108 9,593 14,209 Before Tax Net Present Value, discount at 10% (MUS) $116,463 $195,215 $274,816 After Tax Net Present Value, discounted at 10% (MUS) $105,852 $169,985 $232,645





(1) Gross Reserves means the Company's working interest reserves before calculation of royalties. (2) The tables above are a summary of the reserves of Alvopetro and the net present value of future net revenue attributable to such reserves as evaluated in the GLJ Report based on forecast price and cost assumptions. The tables summarize the data contained in the GLJ Report and as a result may contain slightly different numbers than such report due to rounding. Also due to rounding, certain columns may not add exactly. (3) MUS = 000's of U.S. dollars. (4) Mbbl = thousands of barrels. (5) Mboe = thousands of barrels of oil equivalent. (6) Possible reserves are those additional reserves that are less certain to be recovered than probable reserves. There is a 10% probability that the quantities actually recovered will equal or exceed the sum of proved plus probable plus possible reserves.

Net Asset Value

Following the December 31, 2020 reserves evaluation, based on the before tax net present value of Alvopetro's 2P reserves, our total net asset value is $185.3 million, reflecting CAD$2.35 per common share outstanding.

Net Asset Value (in MUS, other than per share amounts) Total Proved Total Proved plus

Probable Total Proved plus

Probable plus

Possible Before Tax Net Present Value, discounted at 10% (MUS) $116,463 $195,215 $274,816 Net debt – as at December 31, 2020(1) (9,884) (9,884) (9,884) Total Net Asset Value(2) $106,579 $185,331 $264,932 CAD per basic share(3) $1.35 $2.35 $3.36





(1) Net debt is computed as the carrying amount of the Company's Credit Facility, decreased by net working capital surplus. The Net debt balance included in the table above is based on unaudited and preliminary financial information as at December 31, 2020. This balance is subject to change following conclusion of the Company's year-end audit. See "Unaudited Financial Information" at the end of this news release. (2) Alvopetro has reflected all contractual obligations pursuant to our September 2018 Gas Treatment Agreement with Enerflex, including the equipment rental component of the agreement which is treated as a right of use asset and reflected as a capital lease obligation on our financial statements. As the future capital lease payments reduce the forecasted future net revenue in all reserves categories, the capital lease obligation as reflected on the Company's financial statements has not been included in the table above. (3) Converted to Canadian dollars ("CAD") based on the exchange rate on March 8, 2021. The per share calculation is computed based on 99.7 million common shares outstanding as of March 8, 2021.

December 31, 2020 Reserves

The GLJ Report has been prepared in accordance with the standards contained in the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluation Handbook ("COGEH") that are consistent with the standards of National Instrument 51-101 ("NI 51-101"). GLJ is a qualified reserves evaluator as defined in NI 51-101. The GLJ Report was an evaluation of all reserves of Alvopetro including our Caburé and Caburé Leste natural gas fields (collectively referred to as our Caburé natural gas field), the Gomo natural gas from the areas around our 183(1) and 197(1) wells, as well as our Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua oil fields.

Summary of Reserves (1), (2), (5), (7), (8)

Company Total



Light & Medium Oil Conventional Natural

Gas Natural Gas Liquids Oil Equivalent

Company

Gross Company

Net Company

Gross Company

Net Company

Gross Company

Net Company

Gross Company

Net

(Mbbl) (Mbbl) (MMcf) (MMcf) (Mbbl) (Mbbl) (Mboe) (Mboe) Proved

















Producing - - 23,201 21,750 231 217 4,098 3,842

Developed Non-Producing 22 19 2,103 1,939 52 48 425 390

Undeveloped 145 136 2,302 2,123 57 52 586 542 Total Proved 167 155 27,606 25,812 340 318 5,108 4,774 Probable 133 123 23,619 21,939 416 384 4,485 4,164 Total Proved plus Probable 300 278 51,226 47,751 756 702 9,593 8,938 Possible 289 270 23,298 21,568 443 408 4,615 4,273 Total Proved plus Probable plus

Possible 589 548 74,524 69,319 1,199 1,110 14,209 13,211

By Field



Caburé Natural Gas

Field Gomo Gas Field Bom Lugar Oil Field Mãe-da-lua Oil Field Total

Company

Gross Company

Net Company

Gross Company

Net Company

Gross Company

Net Company

Gross Company

Net Company

Gross Company

Net

(Mboe) (Mboe) (Mboe) (Mboe) (Mboe) (Mboe) (Mboe) (Mboe) (Mboe) (Mboe) Proved





















Producing 4,098 3,842 - - - - - - 4,098 3,842

Developed Non-Producing - - 403 371 - - 22 19 425 390

Undeveloped - - 441 406 145 136 - - 586 542 Total Proved 4,098 3,842 843 777 145 136 22 19 5,108 4,774

Probable 1,920 1,804 2,433 2,237 121 113 12 10 4,485 4,164 Total Proved plus Probable 6,018 5,646 3,276 3,014 266 249 34 29 9,593 8,938

Possible 1,650 1,552 2,675 2,452 272 256 17 14 4,615 4,273 Total Proved plus Probable

plus Possible 7,668 7,198 5,951 5,466 538 505 51 43 14,209 13,211

Summary of Before Tax Net Present Value of Future Net Revenue - M US (1), (2), (3), (4), (5), (6)

Company Total



Undiscounted 5% 10% 15% 20% Proved











Producing 140,695 122,535 107,524 95,353 85,421

Developed Non-Producing 7,701 4,871 3,115 2,025 1,316

Undeveloped 19,459 10,126 5,825 3,520 2,133 Total Proved 167,855 137,531 116,463 100,897 88,870 Probable 205,752 117,703 78,752 56,696 42,526 Total Proved plus Probable 373,607 255,234 195,215 157,593 131,396 Possible 244,931 126,208 79,601 55,412 40,923 Total Proved plus Probable plus Possible 618,538 381,442 274,816 213,005 172,319

By Field



Undiscounted 5% 10% 15% 20% Proved











Caburé Natural Gas Field 140,695 122,535 107,524 95,353 85,421

Gomo Gas Field 25,719 13,847 8,047 4,867 2,949

Bom Lugar Oil Field 1,655 1,331 1,050 815 623

Mãe-da-lua Oil Field (214) (182) (157) (138) (122) Total Proved 167,855 137,531 116,463 100,897 88,870 Proved Plus Probable











Caburé Natural Gas Field 217,870 177,381 146,901 124,192 106,922

Gomo Gas Field 149,913 73,083 44,389 30,147 21,754

Bom Lugar Oil Field 5,755 4,690 3,840 3,167 2,635

Mãe-da-lua Oil Field 69 80 85 86 85 Total Proved Plus Probable 373,607 255,234 195,215 157,593 131,396 Proved Plus Probable Plus Possible











Caburé Natural Gas Field 294,579 225,049 177,496 144,351 120,508

Gomo Gas Field 310,284 145,652 88,751 61,704 46,089

Bom Lugar Oil Field 13,274 10,355 8,206 6,610 5,407

Mãe-da-lua Oil Field 401 385 363 340 316 Total Proved Plus Probable Plus Possible 618,538 381,442 274,816 213,005 172,319

Summary of After Tax Net Present Value of Future Net Revenue – M US (1), (2), (3), (4), (5), (6)



Undiscounted 5% 10% 15% 20% Proved











Producing 128,100 112,187 98,887 88,047 79,168

Developed Non-Producing 5,720 3,818 2,491 1,619 1,033

Undeveloped 14,549 7,731 4,474 2,671 1,155 Total Proved 148,368 123,736 105,852 92,337 81,756 Probable 158,288 94,267 64,132 46,446 34,844 Total Proved plus Probable 306,656 218,003 169,985 138,784 116,600 Possible 181,522 97,111 62,660 44,210 32,912 Total Proved plus Probable plus Possible 488,178 315,114 232,645 182,993 149,511

Notes: (1) The tables above are a summary of the reserves of Alvopetro and the net present value of future net revenue attributable to such reserves as evaluated in the GLJ report based on forecast price and cost assumptions. The tables summarize the data contained in the GLJ Report and as a result may contain slightly different numbers than such report due to rounding. Also due to rounding, certain columns may not add exactly. (2) Company Gross reserves means the total working interest share of remaining recoverable reserves owned by Alvopetro before deductions of royalties payable to others and without including any royalty interests owned by Alvopetro. (3) GLJ's December 31, 2020 escalated price forecast is used in the determination of future gas sales prices under Alvopetro's long-term gas sales agreement. See https://www.gljpc.com/sites/default/files/pricing/jan21.pdf for GLJ's price forecast. (4) The net present value of future net revenue attributable to Alvopetro's reserves is stated without provision for interest costs and general and administrative costs, but after providing for estimated royalties, production costs, development costs, other income, future capital expenditures, well abandonment and reclamation costs for only those wells assigned reserves and material dedicated gathering systems and facilities. The net present values of future net revenue attributable to the Alvopetro's reserves estimated by GLJ do not represent the fair market value of those reserves. Other assumptions and qualifications relating to costs, prices for future production and other matters are summarized herein. The recovery and reserve estimates of the Company's reserves provided herein are estimates only and there is no guarantee that the estimated reserves will be recovered. Actual reserves may be greater than or less than the estimates provided herein. (5) Possible reserves are those additional reserves that are less certain to be recovered than probable reserves. There is a 10% probability that the quantities actually recovered will equal or exceed the sum of proved plus probable plus possible reserves. (6) MUS = 000's of U.S. dollars. (7) Mbbl = thousands of barrels; Mboe = thousands of barrels of oil equivalent. (8) MMcf = Million cubic feet.

Future Development Costs

The table below sets out the total development costs deducted in the estimation in the GLJ Report of future net revenue attributable to proved reserves, proved plus probable reserves and proved plus probable plus possible reserves (using forecast prices and costs). Total development costs include capital costs for drilling and facilities but excludes abandonment and reclamation costs.

Company Total



Forecast Prices and Costs MUS(1), Undiscounted Proved

Producing Proved Proved Plus Probable Proved Plus Probable

Plus Possible 2022 1,730 10,062 21,096 21,096 2023 1,730 1,730 1,730 5,727 2024 1,730 1,730 1,730 1,730 2025 1,730 1,730 1,730 1,730 Remaining Years 6,429 6,429 10,524 13,552 Total Undiscounted 15,309 25,741 40,870 47,895

Notes: (1) MUS = 000's of U.S. dollars.

Under each reserve category, Alvopetro has elected to reflect 100% of the contractual obligations pursuant to our Gas Treatment Agreement with Enerflex, including all operating, capital, and related financing costs for the full duration of the agreement. These costs are attributable to the Caburé field and also represent the majority of the future development costs for the Caburé field in the table below. The future costs associated with equipment rental are also reflected as a capital lease obligation on our financial statements.

The future development costs for the Gomo field in the proved category are for the pipeline and field facility development to tie-in the 183(1) well to Alvopetro's midstream assets, as well as a development location. In the probable and possible categories, there are future development costs for an additional development location and the stimulation and tie-in of the 197(1) well. The future development costs for Bom Lugar in the proved category include costs for a directional wellbore and facilities upgrade, both planned for 2022. A second directional well is included in the future development costs for the possible category for Bom Lugar. Future development costs at the Mãe-da-lua relate to a stimulation of the existing producing well, planned in 2022.

By Field

MUS(1), Undiscounted 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 Remaining Total Proved















Caburé Natural Gas Field 1,960 1,730 1,730 1,730 1,730 6,429 15,309

Gomo Gas Field 2,100 4,848 - - - - 6,948

Bom Lugar Oil Field - 3,053 - - - - 3,053

Mãe-da-lua Oil Field - 431 - - - - 431 Total Proved 4,060 10,062 1,730 1,730 1,730 6,429 25,741 Proved Plus Probable















Caburé Natural Gas Field 1,960 1,730 1,730 1,730 1,730 10,524 19,404

Gomo Gas Field 2,100 15,150 - - - - 17,250

Bom Lugar Oil Field - 3,785 - - - - 3,785

Mãe-da-lua Oil Field - 431 - - - - 431 Total Proved Plus Probable 4,060 21,096 1,730 1,730 1,730 10,524 40,870 Proved Plus Probable Plus Possible















Caburé Natural Gas Field 1,960 1,730 1,730 1,730 1,730 13,552 22,432

Gomo Gas Field 2,100 15,150 - - - - 17,250

Bom Lugar Oil Field - 3,785 3,997 - - - 7,783

Mãe-da-lua Oil Field - 431 - - - - 431 Total Proved Plus Probable Plus Possible 4,060 21,096 5,727 1,730 1,730 13,552 47,895

Notes: (1) MUS = 000's of U.S. dollars.

Company Capital Program Efficiency (Estimated)



Proved Proved Plus

Probable Estimated 2020 capital expenditures (MUS)(1)(2) 3,814 3,814 Change in FDC required for reserves development (MUS) (4,695) 3,296 Estimated F&D costs (MUS) (881) 7,110





Gross reserve additions (Mboe) (3) 527 2,030





Estimated F&D costs per boe ($/boe) (4) - 3.50 Estimated Q4 2020 operating netback ($/boe) (2) 27.92 27.92 Estimated recycle ratio(5) - 8.0

Notes: (1) MUS = 000's of U.S. dollars. (2) The capital expenditures and the operating netback reflected in the table above are based on unaudited and preliminary financial information as at and for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020 (unaudited). These amounts are subject to change following conclusion of the Company's year-end audit. See "Unaudited Financial Information" at the end of this news release. (3) Gross reserve additions are calculated as the change in reserves from the beginning to the end of the period, excluding any production in the period. (4) Due to changes in projected capital expenditure for the Caburé project the resulting 2020 F&D costs is negative. For this reason, we did not calculate the resulting F&D cost per barrel in the proved reserves category. (5) Recycle ratio is calculated by dividing the operating netback per boe by the estimated F&D costs per boe.

Total Future Net Revenue (Undiscounted) – Forecast Prices and Costs





















Revenue

(MUS) Royalties

(MUS) Operating

Costs

(MUS) Develop-

ment

Costs

(MUS) Abandon-

ment and

Reclamation

Costs

(MUS) Future Net

Revenue

Before

Income

Taxes

(MUS) Future

Income

Taxes

(MUS) Future Net

Revenue After

Income Taxes

(MUS) Total Proved 250,682 16,511 36,594 25,741 3,980 167,855 19,486 148,368 Total Proved plus Probable 526,106 36,477 69,737 40,870 5,415 373,607 66,951 306,656 Total Proved plus Probable

plus Possible 825,068 58,962 94,091 47,895 5,581 618,538 130,360 488,178

Reconciliation of Alvopetro's Gross Reserves (Before Royalty) (1), (2), (3), (4)



Proved

(Mboe) Probable

(Mboe) Proved Plus

Probable

(Mboe) Possible (Mboe) Proved plus

Probable plus

Possible (Mboe) Extensions 420 1,573 1,994 1,330 3,324 Technical Revisions 107 (71) 36 (199) (163) Production (342) - (342) - (342) December 31, 2020 5,108 4,485 9,593 4,615 14,209

Notes: (1) Gross Reserves means the Company's working interest reserves before calculation of royalties. (2) Based on the GLJ price forecast effective December 31, 2020. (3) Mboe = Thousand barrels of oil equivalent (4) Possible reserves are those additional reserves that are less certain to be recovered than probable reserves. There is a 10% probability that the quantities actually recovered will equal or exceed the sum or proved plus probable plus possible reserves

Pricing Assumptions – Forecast Prices and Costs

GLJ employed the following pricing and inflation rate assumptions as of December 31, 2020 in the GLJ Report in estimating reserves data using forecast prices and costs.

Year Brent Blend

Crude Oil FOB

North Sea

($/Bbl) National

Balancing Point

(UK) ($/mmbtu) NYMEX Henry Hub

Near Month

Contract ($/mmbtu) Alvopetro-Bahiagas

Gas Contract $/mmbtu (Current Year) Alvopetro-Bahiagas

Gas Contract $/mmbtu (Previous Year) Change from prior

year 2021 50.75 6.50 2.75 5.70 7.21 (21%) 2022 55.00 5.85 2.80 6.40 7.57 (15%) 2023 58.50 5.85 2.85 6.65 7.93 (16%) 2024 61.79 6.00 2.90 6.89 8.24 (16%) 2025 62.95 6.15 2.95 7.14 8.49 (16%) 2026 64.13 6.25 3.01 7.31 8.69 (16%) 2027 65.33 6.35 3.07 7.45 8.90 (16%) 2028 66.56 6.50 3.13 7.59 9.09 (17%) 2029 67.81 6.65 3.19 7.74 9.26 (16%) 2030 69.17 6.78 3.25 7.90 9.45 (16%)

Corporate Presentation

Alvopetro's updated corporate presentation is available on our website at: http://www.alvopetro.com/corporate-presentation.

Alvopetro Energy Ltd.'s vision is to become a leading independent upstream and midstream operator in Brazil. Our strategy is to unlock the on-shore natural gas potential in the state of Bahia in Brazil, building off the development of our Caburé natural gas field and our strategic midstream infrastructure.

All amounts contained in this news release are in United States dollars, except as otherwise noted.

Oil and Natural Gas Reserves. The disclosure in this news release summarizes certain information contained in the GLJ Report but represents only a portion of the disclosure required under NI 51-101. Full disclosure with respect to the Company's reserves as at December 31, 2020 will be contained in the Company's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2020 which will be filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) on or before April 30, 2021. All net present values in this press release are based on estimates of future operating and capital costs and GLJ's forecast prices as of December 31, 2020. The reserves definitions used in this evaluation are the standards defined by COGEH reserve definitions and are consistent with NI 51-101 and used by GLJ. The net present values of future net revenue attributable to the Alvopetro's reserves estimated by GLJ do not represent the fair market value of those reserves. Other assumptions and qualifications relating to costs, prices for future production and other matters are summarized herein. The recovery and reserve estimates of the Company's reserves provided herein are estimates only and there is no guarantee that the estimated reserves will be recovered. Actual reserves may be greater than or less than the estimates provided herein. Possible reserves are those additional reserves that are less certain to be recovered than probable reserves. There is a 10% probability that the quantities actually recovered will equal or exceed the sum of proved plus probable plus possible reserves.

Abbreviations:

CAD$ = Canadian dollars F&D = finding and development costs FDC = future development cs[oys; Mboe = thousand barrels of oil equivalent MMbtu = million British Thermal Units MMcf = million cubic feet MMcf/d = million cubic feet per day MMboe = million barrels of oil equivalent MMUS = millions of U.S. dollars MUS = thousands of U.S. dollars

BOE Disclosure. The term barrels of oil equivalent ("boe") may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion ratio of six thousand cubic feet per barrel (6Mcf/bbl) of natural gas to barrels of oil equivalence is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. All boe conversions in this news release are derived from converting gas to oil in the ratio mix of six thousand cubic feet of gas to one barrel of oil.

Forward-Looking Statements and Cautionary Language. This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "will", "expect", "intend" and other similar words or expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking information concerning the plans relating to the Company's operational activities, and the expected gas sales and gas deliveries under Alvopetro's long-term gas sales agreement. The forward–looking statements are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by Alvopetro, including but not limited to the timing of regulatory licenses and approvals, the success of future drilling, completion, testing, recompletion and development activities, the outlook for commodity markets and ability to access capital markets, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the performance of producing wells and reservoirs, well development and operating performance, general economic and business conditions, weather and access to drilling locations, the availability and cost of labour and services, environmental regulation, including regulation relating to hydraulic fracturing and stimulation, the ability to monetize hydrocarbons discovered, the regulatory and legal environment and other risks associated with oil and gas operations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect. Actual results achieved during the forecast period will vary from the information provided herein as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors. Although Alvopetro believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Alvopetro can give no assurance that it will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Additional information on these and other factors that could affect the operations or financial results of Alvopetro are included in our annual information form which may be accessed through the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof and Alvopetro undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

Unaudited financial information. This news release contains certain estimated financial results which are based on unaudited financial information as of December 31, 2020 and for the three months and year-ended December 31, 2020, including net debt, capital expenditures and operating netback. This unaudited financial information is subject to change following completion of Alvopetro's audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020. Readers are cautioned that any such changes may be material.

Non-GAAP Measures. This news release contains financial terms that are not considered measures under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), such as operating netback, net debt and net asset value. Operating netback is calculated as natural gas, oil and condensate sales (after sales taxes) less royalties, and production and transportation costs on a per unit (barrel of oil equivalent) basis. Net debt is computed as Net debt is computed as the carrying amount of the Company's credit facility, decreased by net working capital surplus or increased by net working capital deficit. Net debt is computed based on the net present value of the Company's proved plus probable reserves, discounted at 10%, decreased by the Company's net debt. The non-GAAP measures do not have standardized meanings under IFRS and therefore are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. While these measures may be common in the oil and gas industry, the Company's use of these terms may not be comparable to similarly defined measures presented by other companies. The non-GAAP measures referred to in this report should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than measures prescribed by IFRS and they are not meant to enhance the Company's reported financial performance or position. For more information with respect to financial measures which have not been defined by GAAP, including reconciliations to the closest comparable GAAP measure, see the "Non-GAAP Measures" section of the Company's most recent MD&A which may be accessed through the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.

Oil and Gas Metrics. This news release contains certain oil and gas metrics which do not have standardized meanings including finding and development ("F&D") costs, gross reserve additions and recycle ratio. F&D costs represent capital expenditures incurred per barrel of oil equivalent of reserves added during the year. F&D costs are calculated based on the sum of capital expenditures incurred in the period and the change in future development costs required to develop the reserves. F&D costs per boe is computed by dividing the F&D costs by the gross reserve additions. Gross reserve additions are calculated as the change in reserves from the beginning to the end of the period, excluding any production in the period. Recycle ratio is calculated by dividing the operating netback per boe (see Non-GAAP measures above) by the estimated F&D costs per boe. These metrics have been prepared by management and do not have standardized meanings or standardized methods of calculation and may not be comparable to similarly defined measures presented by other companies.

