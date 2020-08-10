The Government of Canada supports the 2020 edition of the Montréal Pride Festival

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - Our government is committed to supporting Canadian LGBTQ2+ communities and building a society where everyone has the same rights and equal opportunities to succeed, even during a pandemic.

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage, today announced funding of $102,500 to Montréal Pride through the Local Festivals component of the Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage program.

This funding allows the 2020 Montréal Pride Festival, which runs until August 16, to offer an alternative program to celebrate LGBTQ2+ communities. The Festival's artists and artisans offer creative and diverse performances highlighting inclusion, openness to difference and acceptance, while respecting social distancing measures.

The organization also received $25,600 through the COVID-19 Emergency Support Fund.

"It is more important than ever to support artists from LGBTQ2+ communities by investing in signature initiatives and events for them, such as Montréal Pride. We are proud to support the solidarity of communities and the diversity of our society. The Montréal Pride Festival may be taking on another form this year, but it's just as fun and creative. Enjoy the festival, everyone!"

—The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage

Montréal Pride, founded in 2007 at the initiative of sexual and gender diversity communities, is now the largest gathering of its kind in the Francophone world. Its primary mission is to support and promote local communities of sexual diversity and gender plurality while serving as a beacon of hope for communities living in injustice around the world.

The Montréal Pride Festival – 2020 Edition is taking place from August 10 to 16 and offers a diverse and creative online program highlighting the issues faced by various LGBTQ2+ communities. There are performances of all kinds that satisfy all tastes, including Backxwash, Melissa Etheridge, Dominique Jackson, Adam Lambert, Ngabo and many others!

The Government of Canada recently launched a $500-million Emergency Support Fund as temporary assistance to help relieve the financial pressures facing cultural, heritage and sporting organizations facing major losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This funding will help the organizations affected retain jobs and maintain operations.

The Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage program was created to allow communities to celebrate their past and present. The program offers local artists, artisans, heritage performers and specialists more opportunities to engage in their communities through festivals, events, and a variety of projects. It also allows local groups to celebrate their region's history and heritage.

