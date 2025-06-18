KINGSTON, ON, June 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists of intermittent alternating lane closures on the LaSalle Causeway to continue with carrying out modifications to the bridge structure during the following periods:

Thursday, June 19 , from 12 to 3 pm , and from 7 to 10 pm

During these periods, single-lane closures may be encountered. Motorists can expect short delays.

Pedestrians will have access to the sidewalk.

Please obey all signage and instructions given by flag persons on site.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

Information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, Contact Real Property Services, https://www.tpsgc-pwgsc.gc.ca/biens-property/cn-bn-pp-eng.html