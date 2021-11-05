Alpha Exploration Corporation Virtually Closes the Market

Alpha is a company focused on the discovery of world class economic gold & base metals deposits in the highly prospective Arabian-Nubian shield that runs on either side of the Red Sea. Alpha currently holds a 100% interest in the large (1,028 km²) Kerkasha Exploration License in southwest Eritrea, located 135 km west-southwest of the capital city of Asmara. Since acquiring the property in January 2018, Alpha has spent approximately CAD$10 million on exploration and identified 18 prospects, of which 4 have been drilled to date. The large Anagulu gold-copper porphyry system was a virgin discovery by Alpha geologists in early 2018, that was made while executing a property-wide soil geochemical sampling program. The discovery diamond hole was drilled in January 2020 and reported a 49m interval with an average grade of 2.42 g/t gold, 1.10% copper and 6.83 g/t silver. Work continues at Anagulu, and 4 other prospects are expected to be drilled in the near future.

Alpha is managed by a group of highly experienced and successful professionals with many years of experience carrying out exploration and resource development programs in Eritrea and Sudan. For further information go to the Alpha webpage at www.alpha-exploration.com .

