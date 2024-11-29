Almost Half a Century of Music and Giving

The Naden Band Christmas Concert and The Salvation Army Toy Drive Celebrate 46 Years of Holiday Tradition

VICTORIA, BC, Nov. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - For nearly 50 years, the holiday season in Greater Victoria has been marked by a cherished tradition: the Naden Band Christmas Concert and The Salvation Army Toy Drive. This December, the tradition continues as the Naden Band of the Royal Canadian Navy and The Salvation Army present "Sounds of the Season", celebrating 46 years of partnership, uniting music and generosity to bring joy to children and families in need.

Naden Band of the Royal Canadian Navy (CNW Group/The Salvation Army British Columbia Division) Christmas Toys (CNW Group/The Salvation Army British Columbia Division)

The 46th Annual Naden Band Christmas Concert and The Salvation Army Toy Drive: Sounds of the Season will take place on December 9 and 10, 2024, at 7:30 PM at the Royal Theatre. Guests are invited to enjoy an evening of festive music while supporting The Salvation Army's Christmas Assistance Program by donating a new, unwrapped toy (suggested value: $25). Together, we can ensure that every child in Greater Victoria experiences the joy of the holiday season.

A Nearly 50-Year Tradition of Music and Generosity

Since its inception in 1978, the Naden Band Christmas Concert and The Salvation Army Toy Drive has grown into one of Greater Victoria's most beloved holiday events. What began as a small effort to support families in need has flourished into a community-wide celebration of giving, drawing audiences from across the region and collecting thousands of toys each year for children who might otherwise go without.

For The Salvation Army, partnerships like this have been critical to its mission since the organization's earliest ministry work in Victoria over 130 years ago. As the needs of the community have grown more complex, partnerships with organizations like the Naden Band are more valuable than ever.

"We are incredibly proud of our long-standing history and the wide range of services we offer to this wonderful community," says Sipili Molia, Marketing & Communications Specialist for The Salvation Army British Columbia Division. "The Naden Band Christmas Concert and Toy Drive truly highlight the strength of our partnerships and the amazing generosity of our community. Together, we create a brighter holiday season for everyone involved." The Naden Band, one of Canada's most renowned military ensembles, has been performing since 1940, representing the Royal Canadian Navy with musical excellence. Their partnership with The Salvation Army exemplifies the band's commitment to serving not only their country but also their local community.

"This concert is one of the highlights of our year," says Lieutenant (Navy) Benjamin Van Slyke, representative of the Naden Band. "It's a privilege to use our music to bring people together and give back to the community. Seeing the audience come together in the spirit of the season is always an incredible experience."

Celebrate the holidays with an evening of music, tradition, and giving back. Bring your family, enjoy the festive Sounds of the Season performed by the Naden Band, and help make this Christmas unforgettable for children in need.

Tickets are available to purchase by phone at (250) 386-6121 or online at rmts.bc.ca

About The Salvation Army:

The Salvation Army is an international Christian organization that began its work in Canada in 1882 and has grown to become the largest non-governmental direct provider of social services in the country.

The Salvation Army gives hope and support to vulnerable people today and every day in 400 communities across Canada and more than 130 countries around the world.

SalvationArmy.ca

SOURCE The Salvation Army British Columbia Division

For more information, contact: Sipili Molia, Marketing & Communications Specialist, [email protected], Cell: (250) 216-2447