Allyson Desgroseilliers of WSP Canada to lead Association of Consulting Engineering Companies

ACEC-Canada announces new Chair of its Board of Directors at annual meeting

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - The Association of Consulting Engineering Companies - Canada (ACEC) is pleased to announce that Allyson Desgroseilliers, P.Eng., Vice President of Environmental Management for Earth & Environment, Prairies and North at WSP Canada was named to the position of Chair of the ACEC Board of Directors for the 2023-2024 term. The announcement was made at the ACEC annual general meeting of members held virtually on October 11, 2023.

Ms. Desgroseilliers first joined the ACEC-Canada Board in 2018 and served as its Treasurer as well as chair of its Planning and Governance Committees. She is also a past-chair of the Association of Consulting Engineering Companies – Manitoba. During her term as ACEC Chair, she looks to build upon the excellent work of her predecessor Tim Stanley, who led the association through the development and adoption of ACEC's 2023-2026 strategic plan and who leaves a strong and agile organization.

Ms. Desgroseilliers believes that in addition to the long-standing and critical role of ACEC and its member companies in addressing economic, societal, and environmental challenges facing Canada, climate change is especially important. "In light of devastating wildfires, heat waves, floods, and the incredible impact this has on our built and natural environments, it is not only urgent to address these challenges but also to ensure that we move toward a net-zero future in a sustainable and ethical way" Ms. Desgroseilliers stated.

ACEC President and CEO John Gamble, P.Eng., noted that "Allyson's professional success combined with his passion for our sector will make her an effective ambassador and advocate for our industry and our association."

With respect to advocacy goals, Ms. Desgroseilliers cited the long-awaited National Infrastructure Assessment. "This will ensure a strategic and long-term approach to planning new and replacing existing infrastructure that will meet Canada's needs. Climate change and resiliency are life-cycle challenges that require life-cycle solutions."

Currently, Ms. Desgroseilliers' responsibilities at WSP Earth & Environment include overseeing teams that address contaminated lands, occupational health and safety, and air, noise, vibration in Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Alberta. She has Bachelor of Science degrees in Civil Engineering and Biology. She is a Professional Engineer registered in Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

About ACEC

ACEC represents companies in Canada that provide professional engineering services to both public and private sector clients. These services include the planning, design and execution of all types of engineering projects, as well as providing independent advice and expertise in a wide range of engineering and engineering-related fields. For more information about ACEC, please visit www.acec.ca.

