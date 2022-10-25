Allspring Global Investments Mandates Now Available in Canadian-Domiciled Pooled Funds Launched by Bridgehouse Asset Managers

TORONTO, Oct. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Bridgehouse Asset Managers (Bridgehouse) launches exclusive Allspring Canada Unit Trusts for Canadian institutional investors: Allspring Emerging Markets Equity Unit Trust, Allspring Special Global Small Cap Unit Trust and Allspring Special International Small Cap Unit Trust. Allspring Global Investments, LLC (Allspring) (US$463 billion in AUM*) will subadvise the portfolios and Bridgehouse will provide fund management, administration and operational services.

"The Canadian investment market can be complex. Our strength and depth of experience in fund manufacturing and distribution allows established portfolio managers to focus on what they do best – while we take care of the rest," says Carol Lynde, president and CEO of Bridgehouse Asset Managers. "Canadian plan sponsors want investment vehicles domiciled in Canada, instead of dealing with the complications of UCITS (Undertakings for Collective Investment in Transferable Securities) or offshore trusts."

"Through Bridgehouse, we can offer Canadian institutional investors in-demand and effective access to global markets in a pooled vehicle structure," says Susan Raynes, Head of Institutional Client Group and Global Consultant Relations for Allspring. "This collaboration allows us to partner with Canadian clients to implement their investment objectives in a local vehicle structure that is efficient and affordable, and we look forward to building our Canadian institutional business in the years to come."

About Allspring Global Investments:

Allspring Global Investments™ is an independent asset management firm with more than US$463 billion in assets under management*, offices around the world and investment teams supported by 450 investment professionals. Allspring is committed to thoughtful investing, purposeful planning and inspiring a new era of investing that pursues both financial returns and positive outcomes.

*As of September 30, 2022, AUM includes US$93 billion from Galliard Capital Management, an investment advisor that is not part of the Allspring Global Investments trade name/GIPS company.

For more information, please visit allspringglobal.com and follow Allspring on LinkedIn.

About Bridgehouse Asset Managers:

Bridgehouse Asset Managers, the retail trade name for Brandes Investment Partners & Co., is an independent platform for products from investment managers with deep institutional roots including: Allspring Global Investments, LLC; Brandes Investment Partners, L.P., GQG Partners LLC, Lazard Asset Management (Canada), Inc., Morningstar Associates, Inc. and Sionna Investment Managers Inc. In Canada, Bridgehouse offers institutional investment products and retail investment products through financial advisors.

For more about Bridgehouse, please visit bridgehousecanada.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Brandes Investment Partners & Co. is the manager of the Bridgehouse Funds and the Allspring Canada Unit Trusts. Securities of the Bridgehouse Funds are available through registered dealers only and not available through Bridgehouse. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

This news release is for information purposes only.

