Allianz Global Assistance Canada providing Canadian Paralympic Team with insurance support at Tokyo 2020

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - The Tokyo 2020 Canadian Paralympic Team will be heading to the Paralympic Games this month with added health and safety support, thanks to travel insurance coverage for COVID-19 provided by Allianz Global Assistance Canada.

Allianz is sponsoring travel insurance coverage for emergency medical treatment and costs related to COVID-19, which will protect all Canadian team members heading to Tokyo for the Paralympic Games.

"Keeping our athletes, coaches, and support staff safe is the number-one priority for us at the Paralympic Games," said Karen O'Neill, CEO, Canadian Paralympic Committee. "Thank you to Allianz Global Assistance Canada for their support in protecting our entire team."

"We are grateful for the opportunity to play a part in keeping our Canadian Paralympians safe while attending the Paralympic Games in Tokyo," said Lisa Callaghan, Chief Product & Underwriting Officer for Allianz Global Assistance Canada. "We are so proud of the work and dedication demonstrated by these athletes as they prepare to represent Canada on the world stage. We hope this protection for COVID-19 related medical emergencies provides team members with added peace of mind so they can focus on the joy of competition and the experience of making their dreams come true."

The Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games will take place August 24 – September 5, 2021.

About the Canadian Paralympic Committee: Paralympic.ca

About Allianz Global Assistance (Canada):

For over 30 years, Allianz Global Assistance has supported travelling Canadians when they need it most with value-added travel insurance and assistance services. Our teams support long-term partnerships with some of the best-known brands in the travel and financial services markets. Allianz Global Assistance also serves as an outsource provider for in-bound call centre services and claims administration for health insurers, property and casualty insurers and credit card companies. Allianz Global Assistance is a specialist brand of Allianz Partners for assistance and travel insurance, and is a registered business name of AZGA Service Canada Inc. and AZGA Insurance Agency Canada Ltd. For more information, visit the Allianz Global Assistance Canada website.

