Allcan Distributors Announce Partnership with Tait Communications in Canada

The Tait TP3 series is a unique, highly customizable portable radio. Operating in DMR Tier 2 and analog, it puts the power to choose the colour, display, keypad, and labels for each radio in your hands. If your needs evolve, the TP3 allows you to change these options quickly and cost-effectively - any time! The TP3 is the only radio that gives you the power to choose - and the power to change - with such ease and affordability.

Tait Communications has offices in six countries and a network of distributors and dealers in another 150 nations. In partnering with Allcan Distributors in Canada, Tait has engaged a Canadian owned and operated distributor with unparalleled market knowledge and familiarity to expand their market in Canada. Tait employs over 650 people around the world and exports around 95% of products from their Christchurch, New Zealand base.

Allcan Distributors is a leading provider of innovative two-way radio communications products and infrastructure. The Canadian owned and operated company was founded in Edmonton, Alberta and has been serving the Canadian market since 1977.

