EDMONTON, AB, March 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Helix Advanced Communications & Infrastructure, Inc., operating as Allcan Distributors, announces today that it has entered into a distribution agreement with RugGear | RGA International Corp. to represent RugGear's professional ultra rugged 4G & 5G radios, Smartphones, tablets and accessories throughout Canada, NWT, Nunavut and the Yukon.

The Partnership is a result of Allcan Distributors' mission to represent global best of breed broadband PTT and MCPTT products to an evolving Canadian market where critical voice communications and workflow safety applications are becoming more prevalent in Private LTE, IOT and highly accessible broadband networks. Professional rugged mobile devices are paramount to support this growing market.

Allcan Distributors, headquartered in Edmonton AB, is Canada's leading distributor of innovative industrial wireless communications products and components to the LMR, SCADA, Broadband PTT and Wireless Integration industry. Allcan offers industry-leading products for clients who require comprehensive remote voice and data communications, remote power, and infrastructure support solutions, serving sectors ranging from Public Safety, Oil and Gas, SCADA, Automation and Municipal Utilities.

RugGear | RGA International Corp, since being founded in 2006, RugGear® has become one of the world's leading and most innovative designers and manufacturers of rugged mobile devices for professional industrial use. RugGear's high-performance mobile devices combine proven hardware and communication solutions with state-of-the-art technology over public or private broadband via LTE standard. RugGear devices are the basis for efficient, secure and stable team communication, offering Push-to-Talk (PTT) as well as Mission-Critical-Push-To-Talk (MCPTT) functions. With our customer-focused German-based product development, we are a key player in driving the future of broadband communications.

RugGear cooperates globally with well-known mobile communications suppliers and operators as well as solution and integration providers, and is represented in Europe, the USA, the Middle East, Australia and Asia.

SOURCE Allcan Distributors

For more information contact: Allcan Distributors, Craig Baker, Vice President of Business Development: [email protected], www.allcan.com; RugGear, RGA International Corp., Daniel Jacome, Regional Sales Director, [email protected], www.ruggear.com