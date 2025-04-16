Allcan Distributors collaborates with i.safe MOBILE, and announces Canadian Distribution Agreement

EDMONTON, AB, April 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Helix Advanced Communications & Infrastructure, Inc., operating as Allcan Distributors, announces today that it has entered into a Distribution Agreement with i.safe MOBILE to represent i.safe MOBILE's Explosion Proof & Intrinsically Safe 4G & 5G smartphones, tablets, and accessories throughout Canada, NWT, Nunavut and the Yukon.

The Partnership is a result of Allcan Distributors' mission to represent global best of breed broadband PTT and MCPTT products to an evolving Canadian market where safety critical voice communications and workflow safety applications are becoming more prevalent in Private LTE, IOT and highly accessible broadband networks in hazardous environments. Intrinsically Safe rugged mobile devices are paramount to support this growing market.

Andrew Mattiello, Channel Manager North America from i.safe MOBILE comments on the collaboration: "We are pleased to now enable local availability of our devices across Canada, NWT, Nunavut and Yukon through the collaboration."

Allcan Distributors, headquartered in Edmonton AB, is Canada's leading distributor of innovative industrial wireless communications products and components to the LMR, SCADA, Broadband PTT and Wireless Integration industry. Founded in 1977, Allcan offers industry-leading products for clients who require comprehensive remote voice and data communications, remote power, and infrastructure support solutions, serving sectors ranging from Oil and Gas, Petrochemical, SCADA, Public Safety, Automation and Utilities.

i.safe MOBILE GmbH, were founded in Lauda-Königshofen Germany in 2011 and have established themselves as an innovation and world market leader in the field of explosion-protected and resilient mobile communication devices and solutions. i.safe MOBILE develops highly specialized mobile phones, smartphones, tablets and accessories for safe use in hazardous environments. i.safe MOBILE's products comply with international standards such as CSA, ATEX, IECEx and NEC 500 and are developed in close cooperation with standardization bodies. i.safe MOBILE's practical and theoretical expertise is also in demand in the relevant standardization committees, of which they are a member. This co-operation guarantees that they are always up to date with the latest legal requirements. i.safe MOBILE's products fulfill all safety and quality requirements.

With subsidiaries in Singapore and Australia and more than 100 sales partners worldwide, i.safe MOBILE have an established global presence.

For more information contact: Allcan Distributors, Craig Baker, Vice President of Business Development: [email protected], www.allcan.com; i.safe MOBILE GmbH, Andrew Matiello, Channel Manager North America, [email protected], www.isafe-mobile.com