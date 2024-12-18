Allan Wade, RCC appointed as Member of the Order of Canada

VICTORIA, BC, Dec. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Allan Douglas George Wade, Ph.D, Registered Clinical Counsellor (RCC) was appointed as Member of the Order of Canada, in acknowledgement of his role in developing response-based practice, a specialized approach for addressing violence.

Allan Wade, Ph.D, RCC (CNW Group/BC Association of Clinical Counsellors)

Allan is a therapist, researcher, author, academic, and long-term member of the BC Association of Clinical Counsellors (BCACC). He has worked extensively with victims and perpetrators of violent crimes, and First Nations, Metis, and Inuit peoples in Canada for many years. He also developed City University's Masters in Counselling Program. Speaking on this recognition, Allan says "I am profoundly grateful to the Governor General of Canada for this honour and hope it will further our collective efforts through the Centre for Response-Based Practice."

Response-based practice is a practical and accessible framework that is applied on the personal level (e.g., in therapy with individuals and families), on the community level (e.g. with groups involved in social justice projects), and on the structural level in efforts to improve institutional responses (e.g., in policing, criminal justice, family law, child protection, refuges/shelters, victim/survivor and offender treatment, research, education).

Passionate about establishing and maintaining high ethical standards in clinical counselling, Allan says, "I have been a Registered Clinical Counsellor with the BCACC for more than 35 years. In these challenging times, the BCACC plays an important role in protecting the public by ensuring that BCACC members are appropriately trained and supervised and held to the highest ethical standards. I hope my appointment to the Order of Canada will shine a light on the important work of the BCACC, past and present."

ABOUT THE ORDER OF CANADA: Widely regarded as the cornerstone of the Canadian Honours System, the Order of Canada honours people who make extraordinary contributions to the nation and is presented by the Governor General of Canada. Since its creation in 1967, more than 7,600 people have been invested into the order. They exemplify the Order's motto "DESIDERANTES MELIOREM PATRIAM ("They desire a better country").

BCACC CEO, Michael Radano says "The BC Association of Clinical Counsellors would like to extend its wholehearted congratulations on this incredible and well-deserved achievement to Allan Wade, who has contributed immensely to creating a better country for all."

BCACC: The BC Association of Clinical Counsellors (BCACC) is a not-for-profit provincial professional association founded in 1988 with more than 8000 members. BCACC advocates for the clinical counselling/psychotherapy profession and public access to mental health services. Its 7900 Registered Clinical Counsellors (RCCs) are held to the highest standards of practice and a strict code of ethics in service and protection of the public which includes a robust complaint, inquiry, and remedial process. https://bcacc.ca

