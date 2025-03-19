BC ASSOCIATION OF CLINICAL COUNSELLORS (BCACC) PUBLISHES AI GUIDELINES FOR MENTAL HEALTH PROFESSIONALS

A first for clinical counselling and psychotherapy in Canada, the document outlines ethical considerations and implications for practitioners and reiterates the importance of professional responsibility and accountability

VICTORIA, B.C., March 19, 2025 /CNW/ - The BC Association of Clinical Counsellors (BCACC) has published AI guidelines for mental health practitioners, a first in the field of clinical counselling and psychotherapy in Canada.

The document, 'AI and Clinical Practice – Ethical Considerations and Implications for Mental Health Professionals', provides clinical counsellors and psychotherapists a framework for the integration of AI into clinical practice through an ethics-focused lens, while maintaining integrity and high standards of professional practice. The document, prepared for the BCACC by Candice Alder, Registered Clinical Counsellor (RCC), AI Ethicist/IEEE CertifAIEd Authorized Assessor and BCACC Board President, can be publicly viewed on the association's website. It helps mental health professionals evaluate the need for AI, available options, legislative compliance, ethical considerations and concepts, maintaining a tool/service, questions to consider, data storage, and the responsible disposal/discontinuance of AI tools.

"AI has the potential to revolutionize therapeutic services, offering many notable benefits. However, its use in clinical settings requires careful consideration of ethical principles, regulatory compliance, patient dignity, transparency, and accountability—all of which must align with our standards of practice." says BCACC CEO Michael Radano. "We hope this document will serve as a guide not only for clinical counsellors and psychotherapists but for all mental health practitioners, helping them use AI in a safe and responsible manner."

The AI guideline is the BCACC's latest contribution to the profession of clinical counselling and psychotherapy, adding to its list of assets and initiatives aimed to improve public protection, awareness, and practitioner readiness. Other resources and initiatives include 'Matters of the Mind', which are free public presentations on popular topics, 'Connection to Care', a dedicated call service for Municipal Workers offering free, anonymous mental health support, guidelines on psychedelic-assisted therapy, and an indigenous cultural safety, cultural humility, and anti-racism standard. The BCACC has also collaborated with other organisations such as the BC Dental Hygienists Association (BCDHA) to launch mentalhealthdentalhealth.com, to help dental hygienists deliver trauma-informed services, and the Vancouver Division of Family Practice (VDFP) to help physicians refer members of the public to quality mental health services customised to their needs.

BCACC: The BC Association of Clinical Counsellors (BCACC) is a not-for-profit provincial professional association founded in 1988 with more than 9,000 members. BCACC advocates for the clinical counselling/psychotherapy profession and public access to mental health services. Its 8000+ Registered Clinical Counsellors (RCCs) are held to the highest standards of practice and a strict code of ethics in service and protection of the public which includes a robust complaint, inquiry, and remedial process. https://bcacc.ca

