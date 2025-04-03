BCACC welcomes Etienne van Eck as Deputy Registrar to strengthen its public protection mandate

Etienne will oversee the complaints and inquiry efforts of the provincial association

VICTORIA, BC, April 3, 2025 /CNW/ - The BC Association of Clinical Counsellors (BCACC) has hired Etienne van Eck as Deputy Registrar to support its complaints and inquiry efforts and strengthen the public protection mandate of the association.

Etienne van Eck, Deputy Registrar of the BCACC (CNW Group/BC Association of Clinical Counsellors)

Etienne joins the BCACC with a rich legacy in public protection and investigations spanning 35+ years. In his most recent role as Deputy Registrar of the BC College of Nurses and Midwives' (formerly BC College of Nursing Professionals) Etienne oversaw the Inquiry, Discipline, and Monitoring team, providing strategic leadership through the 2020 amalgamation with the College of Midwives of BC, the COVID pandemic, and the 2022 external review of BCCNM's complaint process.

Speaking of his appointment, Etienne says "I am inspired by the opportunity to work for BCACC and to contribute as a leader to an organization with the mission to build an accountable, safe and ethical profession, with a strategic focus which includes preparing our members for regulation while working towards becoming BC's premier mental health association. This includes leading the investigations program and guiding process enhancements."

In 2011, Etienne was appointed Director of Investigations of the College of Physicians and Surgeons of BC, where he established and managed an investigations team responsible for complex investigations of serious complaints and compliance monitoring, and implemented the Unlawful Practice of Medicine program. He has also held four positions over eight years at the Law Society of BC (LSBC) investigating misconduct allegations against lawyers and conducting good character and repute investigations of registration applicants. Etienne's academic background includes law degrees and diplomas/certificates in advanced leadership, police management and paralegal studies, as well as training in cultural safety and humility and unconscious bias.

BCACC CEO, Michael Radano says "We are pleased to welcome Etienne to our team. He brings a wealth of experience in public protection in BC, and we look forward to strengthening our capabilities under his tenure"

The BCACC office of the registrar ensures member accountability and acts as a layer of protection for members of the public seeking help. It investigates complaints, conducts a preliminary review, sends notices to the RCC, investigates through certified investigators, and refers the report to the inquiry committee who will take remedial action. More information can be viewed here.

BCACC: The BC Association of Clinical Counsellors (BCACC) is a not-for-profit provincial professional association founded in 1988 with more than 9,000 members. BCACC advocates for the clinical counselling/psychotherapy profession and public access to mental health services. Its 8000+ Registered Clinical Counsellors (RCCs) are held to the highest standards of practice and a strict code of ethics in service and protection of the public which includes a robust complaint, inquiry, and remedial process. https://bcacc.ca

