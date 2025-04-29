BCACC offers free public webinar on grief and loss following the Lapu Lapu tragedy

News provided byBC Association of Clinical Counsellors
Apr 29, 2025, 15:48 ET
'Caring for Ourselves and our Communities after Tragic Loss' on May 01 will offer practical steps to support anyone dealing with the aftermath of the tragedy
VICTORIA, BC, April 29, 2025 /CNW/ - In wake of the recent tragic events at the Lapu Lapu Festival in Vancouver, the BC Association of Clinical Counsellors (BCACC) is offering a free public webinar – 'Caring for Ourselves & our Communities after Tragic Loss' to help individuals navigate their emotions and support each other through this difficult time.
The one-hour webinar will explore various approaches - whether individuals are looking for ways to talk to children about what's happened or hoping for ideas to manage feelings of worry or overwhelm. Topics will include the following:
- Recognizing and understanding common reactions to tragedy
- Simple coping strategies for managing difficult emotions
- How to talk to children about loss and difficult events
- Ways to support each other as families and communities
- Resources for further help and support
The webinar will be led by Alyson Jones, MA, RCC, a leading voice in mental health, family support, and community resilience with over 25 years' experience. She is the author of the award-winning book M.O.R.E.: A New Philosophy for Exceptional Living. She is an adjunct faculty member at the Adler School of Professional Psychology and has been featured in numerous publications.
Register for the webinar here.
BCACC: The BC Association of Clinical Counsellors (BCACC) is a not-for-profit provincial professional association founded in 1988 with more than 9,000 members. BCACC advocates for the clinical counselling/psychotherapy profession and public access to mental health services. Its 8000+ Registered Clinical Counsellors (RCCs) are held to the highest standards of practice and a strict code of ethics in service and protection of the public which includes a robust complaint, inquiry, and remedial process. https://bcacc.ca
SOURCE BC Association of Clinical Counsellors
For media enquiries, contact Joshua Karunakaran: Manager - PR & Communications, [email protected]
