Most powerful gasoline engine developed by Mazda

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Jan. 17, 2023 /CNW/ - On January 31, Mazda Canada Inc. will reveal the first-ever 2024 Mazda CX-90. The CX-90 will be offered with a highly anticipated all-new powerful and responsive 3.3L Inline Six e-Skyactiv Turbo engine.

All-New Inline Six Turbo to be Available in 2024 Mazda CX-90 (CNW Group/Mazda Canada Inc.)

The available 3.3-liter inline six turbo will have the highest horsepower and torque from a mass production gasoline engine developed by Mazda with 340 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque when using the recommended premium fuel. This engine provides CX-90 an engaging driving experience with a rewarding exhaust note, while also featuring a mild-hybrid system for efficiency without compromising on performance.

This inline six turbo is developed specifically for the large platform, Mazda's all-new rear-biased all-wheel drive layout that supports a performance-focused experience. Additionally, Kinematic Posture Control (KPC), first introduced on the MX-5 roadster, is standard on all CX-90 models and will help bring Mazda's signature driving dynamics to the three-row crossover SUV.

Learn more at: https://www.mazda.ca/en/vehicles/cx-90

