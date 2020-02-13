All-new, fourth generation Mazda3 wins AJAC's 2020 Canadian Car of the Year

"The all-new Mazda3 is an incredible engineering feat made possible by our passionate engineers and designers, and the addition of all-wheel drive to this car brings it even more in line with the needs and wants of Canadian consumers," said David Klan, President & CEO, Mazda Canada. "We are honoured and humbled to accept this award for the Mazda3, which is such an important part of our portfolio and is the first product to launch our new-generation of vehicles that are elevating the Mazda brand to a premium position."

The fourth generation Mazda3 was designed with human centricity at the core of all development, and strives to provide a vehicle that is tuned to match our human capability; from quality and craftsmanship that is pleasing to the senses, to driving dynamics that mimic the natural rhythm of human movements, the Mazda3 responds to the driver's inputs in a natural manner that allows all occupants to feel relaxed when they are in the vehicle.

The Mazda3 is available as a sedan or hatchback (Mazda3 Sport) and is available with the choice of 2.0L or 2.5L Skyactiv-G engines and 6-speed Skyactiv manual or automatic transmissions. MSRP for the entry-level Mazda3 GX starts at $18,000[1]. GS and GT models are available with Mazda's predictive i-Activ AWD system, starting at $26,000[1].

"The Mazda3 is not new to the title of Canadian Car of the Year and is among the most enduring nameplates in these awards," said Stephanie Wallcraft, AJAC President. "With the collective weight of AJAC members and their rigorous evaluations behind it, Canadians can be assured that the 2020 Mazda3 is among the very best vehicles available in our market today."

Within the 2020 Small Car category, AJAC journalists scored the Mazda3 best in a number of areas: Styling/Appearance, Quality, Noise/Vibration/Harshness (NVH), Performance, Vehicle Dynamics, and Safety.

With this win, all four generations of the Mazda3 have been recognized by AJAC, previously winning the overall title of Canadian Car of the Year in 2004, and taking category wins in 2004, 2007, 2010, 2013, 2014, and 2018.

About the Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC)

The Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC) is an association of professional journalists, writers, photographers, and corporate members whose focus is the automobile and the Canadian automotive industry. Collectively, our primary objectives are to promote, encourage, support, and facilitate professionalism in Canadian automotive journalism and to ensure factual and ethical reporting about the automobile and automotive issues to Canadian consumers. This is achieved through the work of our members and AJAC's annual vehicle testing and evaluation events, the Canadian Car of the Year and Utility Vehicle of the Year Awards (CCOTY and CUVOTY), Innovation Awards, and EcoRun.

About Mazda Canada Inc.

Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 164 dealerships. For additional information visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

[1] MSRP does not include $1,850 for freight and PDE, taxes, title or additional fees. Dealers set actual sale prices.

