All-new American Express Business Edge Card campaign puts real entrepreneurs in the spotlight

Amex teams up with powerhouse business owners Fred VanVleet, Grant van Gameren and Taylor Frankel in latest marketing campaign

TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - Today, American Express Canada officially unveiled the American Express Business Edge Card, a ground-breaking Card designed in Canada to back today's entrepreneurs for the way they do business every day. To bring this message to Canadian business owners, American Express Canada launched a major new marketing campaign rooted in showcasing real small business owners and celebrating the passion, drive and determination that fuels them.

"At its core, both the new Card and the campaign recognize and celebrate what makes business owners unique," said David Barnes, Vice President of Advertising and Communications, American Express Canada. "That's why we chose to put a spotlight on real stories from real entrepreneurs, showcasing their unique business journeys and those who have backed them along the way."

The marketing strategy is centred around a mix of digital content and online video, social media and social influencer engagement, with partnerships with over 40 real business owners across Canada. Several of those business owners and their inspirational stories are featured in the social and digital creative, including:

Fred VanVleet , pro basketball player and founder of FVV Shop

, pro basketball player and founder of FVV Shop Grant van Gameren , Toronto -based restaurateur

, -based restaurateur Taylor Frankel , co-founder of beauty brand Nudestix

Today, American Express will also bring together more than 80 entrepreneurs to celebrate the launch with an inspirational and interactive evening of storytelling and networking hosted by television personality and sports broadcaster, Kate Beirness and featuring intimate conversations with Fred VanVleet and other notable business owners.

Digital creative was developed by Ogilvy Canada and includes digital banners and online video creative featuring Grant van Gameren and Taylor Frankel. Notch Video developed all social creative, including video with Fred VanVleet. Other agency partners include North Strategic (social media, PR and influencer marketing), BT/A (experiential events) and UM (media).

The campaign connects directly to the American Express Global Brand platform launched last year, which is rooted in how the company backs its Cardmembers both in life and in business.

About American Express in Canada

American Express is a global services company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. American Express was established in Canada in 1853 and offers a variety of consumer and business products. Learn more at americanexpress.ca and connect with us on Facebook , Twitter , YouTube and Instagram .

