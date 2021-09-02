All-New 2022 Forester Wilderness Debuts

The Forester Wilderness blends its enhanced trail capabilities with rugged styling, ensuring you will turn heads both on and off-road. Wilderness exclusive front and rear bumpers create a more rugged look while also improving approach and departure angles compared to the standard Forester models. To accompany this, aluminum engine and steel rear differential skid plates are added to provide increased protection.

A matte black hood decal provides a sportier look while reducing glare into the driver's eyes, showcasing the practicality behind each styling element. In the front end, the Wilderness design is emphasized by matte black accents on the grille and hexagonal LED fog lights. A special headlight design consisting of exclusive black inner headlight bezels and black inner extensions further help the Wilderness stand out within the model lineup. Unique black wheel arches and Wilderness design side cladding match the matte black finish of the functional auto-dimming door mirrors.

To provide visual markers, useful contact points on the exterior have been highlighted by anodized copper-finish accents. These contact points include the roof rail tie-downs on the improved roof rack system exclusive to Wilderness. The versatile fixed ladder-type roof rack system boasts a higher dynamic load capacity and static load limit. These increases in load thresholds allow the safe use of a roof-top tent. Being a ladder-type rail design, the Forester Wilderness can fit a wider array of accessories.

A Taste of the Outdoors, Indoors

The Forester Wilderness is gifted with unique interior elements to match its enhanced capability. Combining comfort and durability, the seats are upholstered in all-weather soft-touch material featuring the Wilderness logo embossed in the front headrests. Contrast copper stitching on the seats and heated leather steering wheel matches the exterior accents as well as copper details found inside on the shifter, steering wheel, and gauge meter rings. Black headliner, roof console, and pillar trims are complemented by gunmetal finish on the dash, doors, and shifter plate.

Increasing interior protection, all-weather mats come standard and feature the Wilderness logo. A standard waterproof rear cargo tray allows for the wettest and muddiest gear to be loaded worry-free.

Safety Standard, Mud Optional

Like all 2022 Forester models, the Wilderness is equipped with the latest fourth generation of EyeSight Driver Assist Technology as standard. For the Forester Wilderness, this system has been recalibrated to account for the changes in ground clearance and the addition of all-terrain tires. The latest version of EyeSight includes new Emergency Automatic Steering (on models equipped with SRVD), Advanced Adaptive Cruise Control with Vehicle Hold, Pre-Collision Braking, Pre-Collision Throttle Management; Lane Keep Assist and Sway Warning; Lane Centring Assist, Lead Vehicle Start Alert, and an improved stereo camera system in conjunction with a new electric brake booster for improved collision detection and avoidance.

Subaru Rear/Side Vehicle Detection (SRVD) is also standard on the Wilderness, offering Blind Spot Detection, Lane Change Assist, and Rear Cross Traffic Alert. Reverse Automatic Braking adds an extra layer of protection.

An Attitude with Performance to Match

The Wilderness retains the 2.5-litre direct-injection SUBARU BOXER engine, with 182 hp and 176 lb-ft of torque. This powerful and efficient engine gains revised drivetrain elements and shorter gear ratios which allow the Wilderness to better attack uneven and slippery terrain. These revisions accompanied by a CVT oil cooler allow the Forester Wilderness' towing capacity to be the highest of the model line, up to 1,360 kilograms.

The enhancements continue in the Wilderness suspension, gaining 15mm of travel to provide comfort and increased capability both on and off-road. Overall, vehicle modifications provide the Forester Wilderness with an increased ground clearance of 229mm with standard front and rear skid plates. Exclusive 17-inch black-painted wheels with all-terrain tires and a matching full-size spare make the Wilderness fully prepared for every adventure. When the trails still manage to get tight, the front view camera offers a near 180-degree view of the front of the vehicle, allowing drivers to better plan their route of attack.

Dual-function X-MODE is standard on Wilderness, offering two different tailored settings of snow/dirt and deep snow/mud giving the driver maximum control for any condition. Hill Descent Control works by automatically engaging individual wheel braking to control the vehicle's speed on a downgrade. A new Roll-Angle Indicator on the X-MODE display provides critical information to the driver to help judge potentially hazardous situations.

Tackle the trails this fall when the Forester Wilderness arrives at dealerships.

