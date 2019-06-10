ALL-IN! Manulife Bank shows banking can be done differently

"There are thousands of financial products and hundreds of voices out there telling Canadians what to do with their money," said Rick Lunny, President and CEO, Manulife Bank. "There is frustration with lack of transparency, high fees and minimum balances. Customers are demanding clarity, simplicity and value from their bank that goes beyond just a simple chequing or savings account. That's what we deliver with the Manulife All-In Banking Package."

The All-In Banking Package is designed to let people cut through the noise and make their decisions easier using meaningful and relevant financial solutions that help them spend smarter, save easier, and manage debt better.

Manulife Bank is the best alternative to the big banks, with products that are straightforward and combine the benefits of multiple accounts into one. Banking can be done differently, and Manulife Bank has been doing it for more than 25 years.

The new All-In Banking Package builds on this momentum and covers all the essential banking needs in one simple package, including:

An unlimited transaction, everyday bank account*

A high-interest savings account

No-fee cash back credit card*

Travel insurance*

One year of Amazon Prime® and two months of Audible® when customers make 10 or more debit or credit purchases in each of the first two full months.

All of this is for only $10 per month or customers can have this fee waived entirely by simply growing their savings by $100 in any one month.

In addition, the All-In Banking Package actively helps Canadians make the most of every dollar they have, every day:

Earn high interest & cash back rewards

Customizable financial dashboard with personalized insights to help Canadians control spending and avoid fees

Savings tools including the everyday banking account sweep feature which can be set to maximize savings and interest

A virtual financial assistant to support customers with banking questions and help budget with clear spending categorizations

"We believe that when your bank is working in your best interest, great things can happen," said Lunny. "That's why our products are created to help you build better financial habits, so you're always spending smarter and saving better."

The Manulife All-In Banking Package joins a suite of banking products that allow for financial flexibility to match customer lifestyles and broadens its offerings for millennials. This suite of products includes the Advantage Account, which the Globe and Mail said that Manulife Bank's Advantage Account offering "might be the most useful savings account in Canada" and the Manulife One mortgage, which allows customers to simplify their income, savings and expenses by combining them in one account, letting them pay off loans, mortgages and other debts faster.

Manulife Bank offers everything from everyday banking accounts to mortgages, deposits, and loans. Closely integrated with its parent company, Manulife, its customers benefit from the technology and resources that this relationship allows.

Manulife Bank customers can bank in a variety of convenient ways, including mobile, online, by phone and through a network of more than 3,500 ABMs – one of the largest in the country. Learn more about the All-In Banking Package by visiting allinbanking.ca.

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services group that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better. We operate primarily as John Hancock in the United States and Manulife elsewhere. We provide financial advice, insurance, as well as wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups and institutions. At the end of 2018, we had more than 34,000 employees, over 82,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving almost 28 million customers. As of March 31, 2019, we had over $1.1 trillion (US$849 billion) in assets under management and administration, and in the previous 12 months we made $29.4 billion in payments to our customers. Our principal operations in Asia, Canada and the United States are where we have served customers for more than 100 years. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges and under '945' in Hong Kong.

* Conditions, limitations and exclusions apply. See allinbanking.ca for details.

SOURCE Manulife Financial Corporation

For further information: Media Contact: Shabeen Hanifa, Global Communications Manager, 416-697-7684, Shabeen_hanifa@manulife.com

Related Links

http://www.manulife.com

