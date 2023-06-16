MONTREAL, June 16, 2023 /CNW/ - The Quebec Beverage Container Recycling Association (QBCRA), the Designated Management Organization for the deposit system, reports positively on the nine pilot projects that took place in Quebec between July 2021 and April 2023. It is drawing on the results of these experiments to design the new, modernized and expanded deposit system, to start on November 1, 2023.

Nine Pilot Projects in Two Phases

During Phase I, seven pilot projects were carried out between July 31, 2021, and April 30, 2022, in six cities: Cap-de-la-Madeleine, Châteauguay, Granby, Mont-Laurier, Montreal (2) and Terrebonne. In Phase II, two new pilot projects were carried out between October 24, 2022, and April 30, 2023, in Quebec City and Victoriaville. Click on the cities to see the results of each project.

"The pilot projects conducted by the Quebec Beverage Container Recycling Association and its partners are an essential step in the deployment of an expanded and modernized deposit system. The response from the public shows there is great interest in developing an effective deposit system, one that optimizes the recovery and recycling of beverage containers," commented Normand Bisson, President and CEO of QBCRA. The pilot projects have resulted in the recovery of more than 17.5 million returnable beverage containers, as well as beverage containers not yet subject to the deposit system.

Numerous variables observed:

The pilot projects collected data on:

different types of return locations: grocery stores, with or without bag drop and stand-alone kiosks;

available technologies, including a variety of latest-generation reverse vending machines for bottle and can recycling;

impacts linked to socio-demographic aspects, geographical context, population density in a given area, etc.

Highlights

Here are some highlights from among the lessons learned from the pilot projects:

Making Life Easier for Citizens

The pilot projects brought into focus certain incentives and deterrents for returning refundable beverage containers. The data collected shows that extended opening hours, accessibility, ease of use, efficiency, speed, cleanliness and safety all contribute to an enhanced customer experience.

Innovation at the Heart of the Expanded Deposit System

Automation is central to the successful deployment of the expanded and modernized deposit system: more efficient reverse vending machines that crush glass, electronic reimbursement, specialized equipment for handling and transporting materials, etc. The benefits are numerous, from reduced labour costs and improved recovery logistics to greater autonomy for the citizen and better-quality materials obtained for recycling.

The Bag Drop Is Appreciated

According to the results of a survey conducted in April 2023 among 408 users of the two bag drop facilities in Quebec City, 81% of citizens said they were satisfied or very satisfied with this recovery method. According to the QBCRA, the bag drop service could be offered at future return locations.

Click on the Rapport final des projets pilotes for details (in French only).

Next steps

Modernization of the deposit system will start on November 1, 2023. Initially, the deposit system will be extended to all aluminum, ready-to-drink beverage containers, from 100 ml to 2 l, and maintained on currently refundable plastic and glass containers (soft drinks and beer). The deposit amount will then be $0.10 for all returnable beverage containers and $0.25 for all returnable glass bottles of 500 ml or more.

Other plastic, glass and multi-layer cardboard beverage containers (for juice, water, wine and spirits, milk) will also be subject to the deposit system in a subsequent phase on March 1, 2025.

Quebec Beverage Container Recycling Association

The Quebec Beverage Container Recycling Association (QBCRA) is the Producer Responsibility Organization (PRO) for the development, implementation, financing and management of the deposit system, in line with the principle of Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR). Its members are the various beverage producers involved in the recovery, reuse, recycling and reclamation of beverage containers in the province of Quebec. For more information, visit www.aqrcb.org.

