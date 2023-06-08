All Aboard! Dive into Voyage to the Deep: Underwater Adventures, a new exhibition now open at the Ontario Science Centre

Based on Jules Verne's classic novel, 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea, this interactive exhibition brings the world of Captain Nemo to life through a hands-on, deep-sea adventure

TORONTO, June 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Calling all aquanauts! Explore an incredible world beneath the waves at Voyage to the Deep: Underwater Adventures, now open at the Ontario Science Centre. Inspired by Jules Verne's classic novel, 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea, this interactive exhibition brings to life the mythical world of Captain Nemo and the real wonders of ocean exploration. From climbing aboard the fantastical Nautilus submarine to exploring the lost world of Atlantis and much more – Voyage to the Deep is anchored by shiploads of hands-on fun!

Dive in and explore deep sea fun! Based on Jules Verne’s classic novel, 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea, Voyage to the Deep: Underwater Adventures brings the mythical world of Captain Nemo to life. The interactive exhibition is on now at the Ontario Science Centre. (CNW Group/Ontario Science Centre) Visitors can climb aboard the fantastical Nautilus submarine to explore its inner workings, peer through periscopes, and explore an incredible world beneath the waves at the Ontario Science Centre’s newest exhibition, Voyage to the Deep: Underwater Adventures. (CNW Group/Ontario Science Centre) Budding aquanauts can search for sea creatures in the Kelp Forest, explore the lost world of Atlantis, learn about marine life and more at the Ontario Science Centre’s newest exhibition, Voyage to the Deep: Underwater Adventures. (CNW Group/Ontario Science Centre) The Ontario Science Centre’s newest exhibition Voyage to the Deep: Underwater Adventures is great for families and kids ages 2-10. Visitors can explore Captain Nemo’s Cabinet of Curiosities filled with amazing marine specimens, peek in a treasure chest and even play a tune on a pipe organ! (CNW Group/Ontario Science Centre)

"As we mark World Ocean Day, we're excited to welcome this exhibition that not only takes visitors on an extraordinary underwater journey, but also highlights the importance of ocean conservation," said Paul Kortenaar, CEO, Ontario Science Centre. "Through play and imagination, visitors can learn more about the deep sea, marine life and protecting our oceans."

Voyage to the Deep is perfect for families and kids ages 2-10 and features many interactive exhibits to inspire budding aquanauts of all ages. Visitors can climb aboard Captain Nemo's Nautilus submarine to discover its inner workings, peer through periscopes, crank a propeller and explore Captain Nemo's Cabinet of Curiosities, filled with amazing marine specimens. Then, search for sea creatures in the Kelp Forest, explore the lost world of Atlantis and more.

"For decades, the Ontario Science Centre has been inspiring and educating Ontarians of all ages – giving them a lifetime of special memories. With this new exhibition, the Ontario Science Centre continues to deliver unique, educational experiences for people to enjoy," said Neil Lumsden, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport. "While planning for summer getaways, visitors to Toronto should add Voyage to the Deep to their list of must-sees for science fun and entertainment."

Also on deck, the Science Centre has new fun-filled, ocean-related programming coming up all summer long! More details will be announced soon.

Voyage to the Deep is on now until September 4 and was created and developed by the Australian National Maritime Museum, an Australian government entity, and is presented in partnership with Flying Fish Exhibits.

This exhibition has been financially assisted by the Ontario Cultural Attractions Fund of the Government of Ontario through the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Sport, administered by the Ontario Cultural Attractions Fund Corporation.

About the Ontario Science Centre

Guided by our mission to inspire passion for the human adventure of discovery, the Ontario Science Centre strives to be a global leader in lifelong learning, a vital link in Ontario's education and innovation ecosystems and a convener of public dialogue about technology, science and society. The Science Centre has welcomed more than 54 million visitors since opening as a Centennial project in 1969, pioneering an interactive approach now adopted by science centres around the world. An agency of the Government of Ontario, the Science Centre relies on funding from the province, as well as donations from generous individuals, corporations and foundations that share the Science Centre's vision to contribute to a more curious, creative and resilient world. Learn more at OntarioScienceCentre.ca .

About Flying Fish

Flying Fish is an award-winning creator of touring exhibitions. We partner with the world's leading museums and science centres to design experiences that are built to last and impact generations, and then we make them fly. From Melbourne to New York, our world-class exhibitions travel to audiences of millions. They generate new, sustainable income for our clients – year after year – and inspire fans around the globe. Learn more at flyingfishexhibits.com.

SOURCE Ontario Science Centre

For further information: Media Contacts: Laura Berkenblit, Communications and Media Relations Officer, 416-676-1941, [email protected]; Irene Knight, Strategic Communications Advisor, 416-895-5482, [email protected]