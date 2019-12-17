All aboard! A new exhibition is opening at the Grand Quay of the Port of Montreal

MONTREAL, Dec. 17, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - A new free interactive exhibition is about to open at the Port Centre! Located at the Port of Montreal's Grand Quay in the heart of Old Montreal, starting this Saturday, December 21, the All aboard! exhibition will offer an interactive, educational and fun way to learn a bit more about port activities and trades. The exhibition is designed for everyone age 7 and up.

All aboard!

This interactive exhibition invites visitors on a physical and digital adventure to discover the shipping cycle of goods from their point of departure to their final destination. Your mission is to import or export a cargo shipment within a time limit. All aboard! Get set to: plan your trip; sail at sea and on the St. Lawrence; load and unload your cargo; move it inland from the hub of the intermodal chain; respect the environment… and much more!

Overview of the exhibition

The goal of the exhibition is to discover port activity through eight entertaining and informative stations. This is accomplished by getting the goods to their destination as quickly as possible and meeting the challenges that arise along the way.

Station 1 — Mission

The first station invites visitors to choose a mission: organize the import or export of goods and bring them to their destination by choosing one of three main types of goods, namely containers, dry bulk or liquid bulk.

Station 2 — Logistics

What activities happen daily at the Port? Here we discover how diversified the fleet is that calls at the Port and how the Port of Montreal compares to other ports in the world. Visitors are invited to plan their trip and see the results of the simulation on a big screen.

Station 3 — Navigation

Sailing on the St. Lawrence is a unique and difficult experience. Got to get around the obstacles by experimenting with the navigation simulator!

Station 4 — Stevedoring

With the advances in technology, the stevedores' work has considerably changed. They now use a range of equipment to transship goods, which can be discovered through a game that calls on visitors' dexterity.

Station 5 — Port facilities

The Port of Montreal's expansion is fascinating! Thanks to an augmented reality map of the Port, the full extent of this expansion can be seen in the development of Port infrastructure.

Station 6 — Environment

What actions are taken by the Port of Montreal team to preserve the environment? By crossing an "environmental container" visitors will be able to discover how ships power up electrically dockside and the measures taken to prevent spills.

Station 7 — Land transport

Freight transport at the Port is also done by truck and train. Thorough coordination of all these means of transport is not so easy, but it is necessary to efficiently route the cargo.

Station 8 — Goods

The journey is over when the goods are delivered. This is the opportunity to discover the importance of shipping and port activity in daily life!

The course of the journey is marked out with video clips showcasing key trades in port and marine activities.

The Port of Montreal over time

A complementary historical exhibition is also on display at the Grand Quay, on the ground floor in the corridor of Terminal 1, where visitors can discover the Port of Montreal's rich history, which is interconnected with the city's history. The exhibition comprises:

Scale models of ships representing the types of vessels calling into the Port over time and up to the present day, plus a model of the iconic Titanic

A large mural illustrating the history of freight transport under various themes

A large mural on passenger transport

In addition, a timeline on the Promenade d'Iberville (the green roof) retraces the major stages of the Port of Montreal's development, key players and innovations over time.

Where and when to visit the All aboard! exhibition?

The All aboard! Exhibition is a production of GROUPE DES (mandataries), CREO, CULTURA, BLVD-MTL, MCI and ACMÉ Décors.

Completely free of charge, the exhibition can be visited at the following times:

Holiday season:

Daily, December 21 to January 5 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

from

December 24 and December 31 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

and from

Closed December 25 and January 1 .

and . Low season: Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

Peak season ( June 21 to September7 inclusive): Wednesday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

to September7 inclusive): Wednesday to Sunday from Spring Break week ( March 2 to 6, 2020 inclusive): Monday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Head to the Grand Quay of the Port of Montreal at 200 de la Commune Street West (Metro stations Square-Victoria and Place-d'Armes).

Find out more at https://www.port-montreal.com/en/all-aboard.html

About the Port of Montreal

Operated by the Montreal Port Authority (MPA), the Port of Montreal is the second largest port in Canada and a diversified transshipment centre that handles all types of goods: containerized and non-containerized cargo, liquid bulk and dry bulk. The only container port in Quebec, it is a destination port served by the largest shipping lines in the world. It is also an intermodal hub with a service offering that is unique in North America, featuring its own rail network directly dockside connected to Canada's two national rail networks. The MPA also operates a Cruise Terminal and a Port Centre.

The MPA factors economic, social and environmental components into its corporate initiatives. This commitment is governed by a sustainable development policy whose guiding principles focus on involvement, cooperation and accountability. Port activity supports 19,000 jobs and generates $2.6 billion in economic benefits annually.

