ALPHARETTA, Ga., March 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Alithya Group inc. (TSX: ALYA) ("Alithya") announces its sponsorship of the AI Agent & Copilot Summit, to be held from March 17-19, 2025, at Hilton La Jolla Torey Pines in San Diego, California. This event focuses on exploring the opportunities, impacts, and outcomes associated with Microsoft Agents & Copilot for mid-market companies. This partnership underscores Alithya's dedication to advancing AI through collaboration, innovation, and thought leadership.

Quote from John Scandar, Senior Vice President of Microsoft Practice at Alithya

"We are pleased to support the AI Agent & Copilot Summit and to engage with industry leaders who are shaping the future of AI. This event presents a valuable opportunity to share our vision, to demonstrate our latest innovations, and to connect with professionals who are driving meaningful change."

Along with Jason Wickman, Vice President of Digital Transformation at Alithya, Mr. Scandar is scheduled to participate in a Keynote Fireside Chat from 9:15 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. Pacific Time on Tuesday, March 18. They will be joined by John Siefert, CEO of DCI, and the live session will share valuable insights on unlocking greater business value with the power of AI.

Alithya is excited to be a Charter Sponsor of this event and invites customers and prospects to visit Booth 25 in the exhibition hall during the AI Agent & Copilot Summit.

For more information about the AI Agent & Copilot Summit, please visit the dedicated page for the event on Alithya.com.

About Alithya

Empowered by the passion and enthusiasm of a talented global workforce, Alithya is positioned on the crest of the digital wave as a trusted advisor in strategy and digital technology services. Transforming the world one digital step at a time, Alithya leverages collective intelligence and expertise to develop practical IT solutions tailored to complex business challenges. As shared stewards of its clients' success, Alithya accompanies them through the full cycle of their digital evolutions, paving new roads to the future of their businesses.

Living up to its name, meaning truth, Alithya embraces a business model that avoids industry buzzwords and technical jargon to deliver straight talk provided by collaborative teams focused on three main pillars: strategic consulting, enterprise transformation, and business enablement.

With a strong focus on ethical consciousness, Alithya strives to balance its desire to do the right thing with its commitment to doing things right.

