MONTREAL, Feb. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Alithya's President and Chief Executive Officer, Paul Raymond, will speak at the 28th Annual Scotiabank TMT Conference on March 5, 2025. Mr. Raymond is scheduled to participate at 11:40 – 12:10PM ET.

The live webcast of Mr. Raymond's session will be accessible via Alithya's Investor Relations page, with a recording of the presentation to be made available following the event.

About Alithya

Empowered by the passion and enthusiasm of a talented global workforce, Alithya is positioned on the crest of the digital wave as a trusted advisor in strategy and digital technology services. Transforming the world one digital step at a time, Alithya leverages collective intelligence and expertise to develop practical IT solutions tailored to complex business challenges. As shared stewards of its clients' success, Alithya accompanies them through the full cycle of their digital evolutions, paving new roads to the future of their businesses.

Living up to its name, meaning truth, Alithya embraces a business model that avoids industry buzzwords and technical jargon to deliver straight talk provided by collaborative teams focused on three main pillars: strategic consulting, enterprise transformation, and business enablement.

SOURCE Alithya Group inc.

For more information: Contact media, [email protected]